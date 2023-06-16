Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Big Pay Rise For Community-based Social Workers After Winning Pay Equity Extension

Friday, 16 June 2023, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Public Service Association

- Pay equity to be extended to 5,000 community-based social workers

- Average increase in pay of 27%

Community-based social workers, advocated for by the PSA, will receive a significant pay rise after successfully organising for a pay equity extension that reflects the value of the work they do.

Cabinet this week agreed to fund the extension of the pay equity settlement to all community-based social workers, meaning more than 5,000 workers will see their annual income rise by 27% on average effective from 1 July 2023.

"Resourcing the extension is a step toward a fairer future where everyone’s labour is recognised for what it’s worth. The extension announced today means better support for families, stronger communities, and fairer pay for 5,000 people," said Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi Assistant Secretary Melissa Woolley.

"Pay equity is about righting the injustice of work that has been done mostly by women - like social work - being paid less than similar work that’s mostly been done by men."

PSA members from five community and iwi services raised the claim in 2019, winning their settlement in late 2022. They immediately called on the Government to extend the settlement to include all community-based social workers.

"This extension will transform our sector and the lives of social workers," said community social worker Stephanie Brown.

The extension means the sector being able to recruit good people, workers being able to stay in the jobs they love, and social work being a viable career for people who want to serve their communities.

"The complexity and demands for our work have increased significantly during the pandemic and cost of living crisis. People are doing it tough out there, and we’re often the ones who are there to support people to keep going. This is an acknowledgement of the value and importance of the work we do.

"This will mean we can pay for basic stuff like going to the dentist and getting our cars serviced. In the middle of winter my colleagues are wearing boots with holes in them to the office," said Brown.

"People who do this work are incredibly committed to the wellbeing of people in their care. We’re privileged to walk alongside people in their journeys."

The extension also provides greater professional support to social workers including access to supervision, cultural supervision, and professional development.

"We’re celebrating every social worker who has made this happen. This extension shows that change is possible when workers come together and take collective action to determine their own futures," said Melissa Woolley.

This is the first pay equity settlement that has been extended using the funded sector framework. The PSA, the Social Service Providers Aotearoa, and Te Kawa Mataaho have worked together to achieve it.

"We thank Minister Jan Tinetti and this Government for their just decision to resource pay equity and improve the lives of thousands of social workers, and our communities."

Background

Guidance on the extension of pay equity has been provided by Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission and can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Public Service Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Recession Engineered By The Reserve Bank

This week, we got official confirmation that the Reserve Bank has finally achieved the recession it has worked so hard to engineer. The Bank has bludgeoned borrowers and households with interest rate hikes, and sought to ease wage pressure by creating recessionary conditions that are being predicted to throw thousands of New Zealanders out of work. Hold the champagne, right? More>>



 
 

Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture, and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads) and taonga Māori, have been repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 