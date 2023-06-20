WWF-New Zealand Reacts To Formal Adoption Of High Seas Treaty
Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 1:25 pm
Press Release: WWF-New Zealand
WWF-New Zealand welcomes the formal adoption of the High
Seas Treaty. This creates a framework to conserve marine
life and restrain harmful activities in our ocean, and
commits to protecting at least 30% of the high seas through
the creation of new MPAs.
This is a great step forward
for our blue planet. Our ocean, our greatest shared
resource, is essential to our survival and plays a vital
role in our planet’s life support system. Now, that we
have made this commitment to the world, we must finally
commit to do more for Aotearoa. We must build on this
momentum at home by increasing the protection of New
Zealand’s marine and coastal area to reach the 30% target.
Surely, if we can secure the agreement of 190 countries to
protect 30% of the high seas, we can get 120 MPs to finally
commit to urgent action in New Zealand’s
waters.
