Local Government Shakeup Takes ‘common-sense’ Approach – LGNZ

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 10:15 am
Local Government New Zealand says the new report into the future of local government takes a common-sense approach – especially to funding, system sustainability and other challenges facing councils.

LGNZ President Stuart Crosby says New Zealand is out of step with the rest of the world. “Local government in other parts of the developed world is responsible for almost half of public spending, but in New Zealand, it’s less than 10 percent.”

An independent panel has released its final report, with 17 key recommendations including new funding and financing tools, changes to the Local Government Act to explicitly recognise local government as a Treaty partner, different structures, and tools to rebuild trust and confidence in local democracy.

“The panel has spent two years talking to local government and the communities they serve, looking at best practice and considering all the trade-offs. They have made it clear, in no uncertain terms, that while there is a real need to transfer resources and level up funding between central and local government, it must come with a commitment to do things differently and change the system to be more responsive to local needs,” said Stuart Crosby.

“Central government cannot solve the issues communities face on its own. If we look at the big issues such as climate change, dealing with regional inequalities, building social cohesion, and planning for growth, local government is best placed to take a leadership role.

“Many of the recommendations made by the panel have been in the mix in the past. Not every single council will agree with every recommendation, but local government is united in the need for change.

“It’s time to face into the future. With a roadmap to a brighter, more sustainable future now delivered by the panel, it is time for local government to pick up the mantle,” Stuart Crosby said.

“This is an exciting time to be an elected member in local government. We are increasing the diversity of elected members, we have a chance to show real leadership when it comes to our climate challenges and this report presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reinvigorate local government, galvanise communities and strengthen local democracy,” says National Council Member, Mayor Alex Walker.

“We urge politicians not to take the easy road and play politics with the report. Local government matters too much to our communities. Let’s look at the recommendations through a localism lens.

“Every recommendation needs thoughtful consideration; we need to focus on what communities need to build a stronger New Zealand.

“Talk about structural change is challenging for local government. We will be talking to the wider membership about their views on the pathways suggested in the report around structure.

“Ultimately, this is a conversation that councils, along with their communities, need to drive rather than letting central government take the wheel.

“If we are to be more productive as a nation, we need move from just talking about the need for change and actually commit to implementing a better system that’s fit for the next generation.

“National Council is steadfast in our determination to put this firmly on the agenda of the government elected in October. Together with councils, we will advocate for government to stop talking about change and take action,” Alex Walker said.

