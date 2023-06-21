New Zealanders Say How Hipkins And Luxon Are Making Them Feel

New Zealanders are feeling more positively about Labour leader Chris Hipkins than National leader Christopher Luxon.

The latest Horizon Research Political Feelings Study, comparing how the two main parties’ current leaders are making New Zealanders feel, finds Hipkins outperforming Luxon on all 12 feelings measured. It is the first study to compare Hipkins with Luxon.

It also finds Hipkins performs better than former lead Jacinda Ardern did in October 2022 on 9 of the 12 factors measured.

Luxon’s performance compared with October 2022 has declined.

In June 2023, the highest ranking feeling invoked by Hipkins is “hopeful” (26%), significantly higher than 20% who said the same about Luxon.

Similarly, 26% said Hipkins made them feel “comfortable”, significantly higher than 10% who said the same about Luxon.

Luxon invoked more negative feelings than Hipkins: 35% of respondents said Luxon made them feel “concerned”, “nervous” (27%), “disappointed” (26%) and “angry” (18%).

Sample size: June 2023: 1088

Horizon has been tracking the feelings invoked by party leaders since 2011, basing its research on United States Election Studies, conducted since the 1960s. The studies have generally shown leaders who invoke more positive feelings are more likely to win office. This is based on findings that many people will not vote for someone they do not like.

The latest Political Feelings tracking survey was of 1,088 respondents representing the 18+ population. It was conducted using three specialist online research panels. The maximum margin of error is ±3% (at the 95% confidence level). The data was weighted on age, education, ethnicity, gender, Party Vote 2020 and region to be representative of the adult New Zealand population. Question answer options were rotated.

Changes for Luxon since October 2022

There have been some significant changes since October 2022 in how Luxon makes people feel. There have been increases in those who feel

· “Disappointed” (from 18% in October 2022 to 26% in June 2023)

· “Disgusted” (from 14% in October 2022 to 19% in June 2023), and

· A decrease in those who feel “hopeful” (from 25% in October 2022 to 20% in June 2023).

Sample size: June 2023: 1088; October 2022: 1153

Comparing Chris Hipkins and Jacinda Ardern

Since the last poll in October 2022 there has been a change in leadership of the Labour Party. The previous poll showed that negative feelings towards Jacinda Ardern had increased. These feelings towards Chris Hipkins are significantly lower. He records increases over Ardern:

· Feeling “hopeful” – increase from 20% for Ardern to 26%

· Feeling “comfortable” – increase from 21% for Ardern to 26%.

However, there was also a significant drop in people feeling “proud” about Chris Hipkins (17% for Ardern in October 2022 down to 9% for Hipkins in June 2023).

Sample size: June 2023: 1088; October 2022: 1153

Feelings towards Chris Hipkins – age and gender

There are several significant differences across age groups. 18-24 year olds are less likely to have negative feelings towards Chris Hipkins. Interestingly, 20% of 18-24 year olds have not heard of him.

17% of 55-64 year olds said that Hipkins makes them feel “angry”.

34% of 65-74 year olds said he makes them feel “comfortable.”

Chris Hipkins makes me feel: ALL AGE 18-24 years 25-34 years 35-44 years 45-54 years 55-64 years 65-74 years 75+ years Under 35 35-54 years 55+ years Angry 10% 3% 8% 13% 11% 17% 13% 7% 6% 12% 13% Afraid 8% 4% 6% 10% 9% 10% 9% 11% 5% 10% 10% Nervous 16% 10% 17% 15% 21% 18% 14% 15% 14% 18% 16% Concerned 23% 12% 20% 23% 26% 25% 31% 26% 17% 25% 27% Disappointed 18% 11% 22% 18% 16% 22% 21% 11% 17% 17% 19% Disgusted 10% 3% 8% 11% 11% 13% 9% 9% 6% 11% 11% Hopeful 26% 21% 29% 21% 29% 26% 30% 26% 25% 25% 27% Proud 9% 5% 5% 9% 9% 11% 16% 9% 5% 9% 12% Excited 7% 7% 5% 5% 6% 8% 9% 5% 6% 6% 8% Comfortable 26% 21% 22% 22% 29% 31% 34% 19% 22% 25% 29% Pleased 16% 13% 12% 11% 18% 18% 21% 17% 13% 15% 19% Bored 12% 12% 16% 14% 18% 9% 5% 5% 14% 16% 7% None of these 10% 13% 15% 16% 8% 8% 1% 6% 14% 12% 5% I don't know the name 4% 20% 4% 3% 2% 0% 1% 0% 11% 2% 0% N (unweighted) 1,088 125 200 182 168 179 133 101 325 350 413

Figures in BLUE are significantly higher than the overall result (ALL) at a 95% confidence level.

Figures in RED are significantly lower than the overall result (ALL) at a 95% confidence level.

Males are more likely to feel “afraid” (11%) and “concerned” (29%). Whereas females are less likely to have negative feelings towards Hipkins.



Chris Hipkins makes me feel: ALL GENDER Male Female Another gender Angry 10% 13% 8% 18% Afraid 8% 11% 5% 18% Nervous 16% 19% 13% 7% Concerned 23% 29% 17% 12% Disappointed 18% 22% 14% 32% Disgusted 10% 12% 7% 33% Hopeful 26% 23% 29% 15% Proud 9% 9% 9% 15% Excited 7% 7% 6% 15% Comfortable 26% 25% 27% 0% Pleased 16% 15% 16% 0% Bored 12% 14% 10% 7% None of these

...

© Scoop Media

