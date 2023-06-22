Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Final Whistle Looms To Complete 2023 Census

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 10:43 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

There is still time to be counted in the 2023 Census but the clock is ticking down, with just one week to go until Aotearoa’s five yearly count of people and dwellings officially closes, Stats NZ said today.

“There are the people who complete their census forms on or before Census Day and there are those who do it after, so in that sense it’s really a game of two halves. But there’s definitely no overtime,” said Simon Mason, Deputy Government Statistician and Deputy Chief Executive for Census and Collection Operations.

“Once the ref calls time on 30 June, it’s game over, but people still have the chance to beat the buzzer before then,” he quipped.

Simon Mason says people can still complete their census forms online at www.census.govt.nz right up until 5pm on Friday 30 June, or mail their completed paper forms to arrive with Stats NZ on the same day to be counted.

“This is something small that everyone can do to help inform key decisions that impact their family, neighbourhood, hapū, iwi, or church group.

“This has been the most inclusive census ever so when we say tatau tātou, it’s true that all of us count - we want everyone to be counted, considered and included.”

The data collected stays private and secure and will ultimately support people and communities, including recovery in cyclone affected areas and allocation of funding for infrastructure and services that all communities need and deserve, Simon Mason says.

Today is the last day people can request paper forms to be mailed either through www.census.govt.nz or by calling 0800 CENSUS (0800 236 787). This includes bilingual te reo Māori/English forms.

People can also request a new online access code from the website or by calling the census helpline up until 30 June.

If people have completed their census forms but have received a reminder letter, they can also ring the census helpline.

Information is available online in New Zealand Sign Language, Braille, Easy Read, Large Print, and Audio formats, and 29 different languages.

Simon Mason says the first release of 2023 Census data is planned for May 2024, and this will include high-level counts of the population, dwellings, and Māori descent.

