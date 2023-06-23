Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Have Your Say On The Water Services Entities Amendment Bill

Friday, 23 June 2023, 9:42 am
Press Release: Governance and Administration Committee

The Chairperson of the Governance and Administration Committee has called for submissions on the Water Services Entities Amendment Bill.

The Water Services Entities Amendment Bill forms part of the suite of bills to reform New Zealand’s drinking-water, wastewater, and stormwater services. The bill would mainly amend the Water Services Entities Act 2022, which provides for the creation of new water services entities. This bill would disestablish the four water services entities that were established on enactment of the Act and replace them with 10 water services entities which are more closely modelled on existing regions.

The bill would also:

· provide a longer period for the establishment of water services entities, between 1 July 2024 and 1 July 2026

· provide for every territorial authority to be represented on the regional representative group of their entity, alongside an equal number of mana whenua representatives

· give community groups with an interest in a water body an opportunity to make statements to their entity about their priorities for that body

· make changes to other Acts including the Local Government Act 2002 and the Local Government (Rating) Act 2002.

As part of the proposal to establish 10 water services entities and amend the establishment timeframes, the bill would:

· introduce a process to enable locally-led, voluntary mergers of two or more entities

· establish a Water Services Entities Funding Agency as a backstopping financing mechanism alongside Crown financial support

· enable shared services arrangements, including Minister-directed arrangements where collaboration is required

· provide transitional arrangements for local government and water service entities to ensure the arrangements align with the establishment of 10 water services entities between 1 July 2024 and 1 July 2026.

Tell the Governance and Administration Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Wednesday, 5 July 2023.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Governance and Administration Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On TOP & The Bank Inquiry

The 5% MMP threshold soaks up a disproportionate share of the attention paid to the struggle by small parties to get into Parliament. Winning an electorate seat is the only reliable path to political sustainability under MMP. Peter Dunne’s stronghold in Ohariu saw him through any number of party highs and lows and the Greens’ narrow Coromandel victory in 1999 made them serious contenders, while Chloe Swarbrick’s victory in Auckland Central has given them a vital backstop. More>>



 
 


Amnesty International: New HRMI Data Highlights Harm To Māori

The ability of Māori communities to exercise self-determination is deemed to be limited. When asked to provide more context about this right, respondents mentioned "widespread discrimination" which "marginalises Māori people". More>>


Ian Powell: Rob Campbell on Māori Health Authority

Rob Campbell appears to be on an adrenaline driven burst of writing since his dismissal as Chair of Te Whatu Ora which shows no sign of diminishing. Campbell is ‘hooked’ on its dynamics and complexity along with its public good purpose. More>>


Green Party: Income Guarantee Calculator

The Green Party has launched a quick and easy tool that anyone can use to see how much of a difference the Income Guarantee will make to them and their whānau. More>>


TEU: VUW Staff & Students Rally In Protest After Decision To Cut 230 Jobs

Staff have been anxiously waiting to find out who would be axed by cuts foreshadowed over a month ago. Tuesday's announcement confirmed they will target languages, secondary school teaching, tourism, management, geophysics, and physical geography. More>>


Government: Passive House Development To Reduce Power Bills & Emissions

The first Government-led Passive House Development in Australasia will see public housing customers pay around $1 a day to heat and cool their homes, while delivering significantly reduced carbon emissions. More>>


Government: Statement On Michael Wood

This morning I have advised the Governor-General to accept Michael Wood’s resignation as a Minister. Yesterday I was alerted to additional shareholdings Michael held in the JM Fairey Family Trust of which he is both a trustee and a beneficiary. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 