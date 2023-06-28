Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Improvements Needed To Auckland’s Emergency Management

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 2:20 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

While it has made progress over the past few years, Auckland Council still has much to do to improve its preparedness for responding to emergencies.

A new report from the Auditor-General has also called for the Council to do more to help build communities’ preparedness.

Initial audit work in 2019 identified substantial concerns with the Council’s lack of preparedness for emergencies. Following Covid-related interruptions, further work in the second half of 2022 assessed the Council’s progress since 2019.

The audit found that Auckland Council was better placed in 2023 than in 2019. The Council had made changes in response to the Auditor-General’s draft findings and learned lessons from emergencies since 2019. For example, the Council had fully staffed Auckland Emergency Management (the business unit responsible for supporting emergency management activities), a more focused and prioritised emergency management work programme was under way, and a structured training programme had been re-established.

Auditor-General John Ryan says while this progress is encouraging, there is still much work to do. This includes creating a clear strategy and plan for working with communities to build resilience and strengthening working relationships with Māori. The Council also needs a more systematic approach to testing its systems and processes by running regular emergency management readiness exercises, carrying out post-event evaluations, and identifying and implementing improvements.

“The strategic importance of the Council’s emergency management work means there needs to be much closer monitoring and governance oversight,” says Mr Ryan. “The Council needs to better support Auckland Emergency Management to build momentum with its work programme. Consistent leadership and support from governance are key to this.”

In particular, the Auckland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group needs to update and implement the Civil Defence and Emergency Management Group Plan.

“It is essential that the Group Plan is reviewed and updated as soon as possible,” says Mr Ryan. “This is an important opportunity for Auckland Council to continue to assess what it has learned from recent emergency events, re-engage with relevant organisations and communities, and set realistic and achievable goals for improving emergency management in the Auckland region.”

Mr Ryan has made six recommendations to support the Council’s emergency preparedness and management work. Two recommendations – to update and finalise the Group Plan, and to carry out regular emergency management readiness exercises – are also recommendations in the independent review into the January 2023 flood response.

“The overlap in these recommendations reinforces their importance,” says Mr Ryan.

“I intend to follow up in 12 months on what progress Auckland Council has made against these recommendations. As part of my follow up, I also intend to look at the Council’s progress against the recommendations in the 2023 independent review.

“The Council has committed to a range of improvements. It is critically important that it prioritises its efforts and stays focused.”

 

A summary, video, and media kit are also available for this report.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Office of the Auditor-General on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Media Bingeing On Foreign News Narratives

According to a tip leaked to a journalist from an Australian newspaper by an anonymous source whose identity cannot be disclosed for secret squirrel reasons, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta was reportedly subjected to an “epic haranguing” by her Chinese counterpart a few months ago.

Co-incidentally, this revelation was published on the eve of Chris Hipkins' visit to China and got splashed over Kiwi media just as his trade delegation touched down in Beijing. More



 
 
PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services. More


ACT New Zealand: Labour’s Cruel Rental Property Own-Goal

“Labour’s economic mismanagement and attacks on landlords are hurting renters, the very people Labour claims to care about. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences and it’s caused by Labour’s woeful economic ignorance,” says Brooke van Velden. More

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 