New Zealand Apples And Pears Response To Government Assistance For Cyclone Impacted Growers

New Zealand Apples and Pears joined growers in Hastings today for the announcement of the Government’s assistance package for growers affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Richard Punter, New Zealand Apple and Pears Chairman, said:

“Cyclone Gabrielle impacted nearly half of apple and pear growers in Hawke’s Bay. It has been a tough time for growers, horticulture, and the wider Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti community. I want to recognise the hard journey growers have had over the past four months. I want to acknowledge the Government’s support from helping with cleanup, to today’s longer-term package.

Today’s announcement provides much-needed clarity and certainty on the financial support for our growers. We are hopeful that the assistance options will help our most impacted growers to move ahead.

However, for some growers, the financial support options will not be enough to allow them to continue, and it will be a challenging time for them, their families and their staff.

For our industry it isn’t just a matter of turning the soil for the next season, apple and pear trees take years to grow and the financial cost of starting again is enormous.

Apples and pears are an integral part of Hawke’s Bay – both for the community and the economy. We have been here for a long time, and it’s important that we recover and remain.

Alongside growers, we now wait for spring and the spring blossoms which will reveal the true impact of the flood on trees. It is a critical time, and the New Zealand Apples and Pears team will continue to provide technical support to increase tree survival chances and set crops for next season.”

