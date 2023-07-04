Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Electoral Commission, BSA, ASA And NZ Media Council Release Consumer Guide To Election Complaints

Tuesday, 4 July 2023, 11:32 am
Press Release: Advertising Standards Authority


In the lead up to the 14 October 2023 General Election, public are reminded of the free complaints process available to support a fair and democratic election. The Electoral Commission, Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA), Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), and NZ Media Council (NZMC) are the four bodies who oversee this regulatory framework.

Representatives across the four organisations say, “Political speech and election related content, which includes campaign material and commentary on advocacy groups, politicians, political parties and their policies, are vital components of the right to freedom of expression and a democratic election process.”

“We are committed to supporting all those who publish or promote election related content to comply with the standards expected within New Zealand, and encourage members of the public who view, read or hear content that concerns them to raise this with us.”

Members of the public who are unsure of who to direct their complaint to are encouraged to contact any one of the four regulators, who will be able to provide further guidance.

To support public understanding of the free complaints process, the ASA, BSA, NZ Media Council and Electoral Commission have released a short video outlining the roles and jurisdiction of each organisation in the 2023 General Election.
 

