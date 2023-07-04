Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Te Whatu Ora Workforce Announcement – “Midwives And Midwifery Still Invisible”

Tuesday, 4 July 2023, 3:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand College of Midwives

The College of Midwives says the plan announced today designed to address health workforce shortages is overall positive and significant.

College Chief Executive, Alison Eddy, says it’s concerning the plan recognises the midwifery workforce as having the largest relative deficit of all workforces, with a 40% shortage. The profession has long been raising these issues with government and would like to see more detail on the proposed recruitment and retention activities.

“Our view is that the plan has not identified all of the reasons behind the current shortfall and thus it has missed some key solutions, particularly for the community workforce. We hope that the government and policy makers will engage with the College before it takes further steps to implement its plan,” says Ms Eddy.

The College says proposed actions include changing the threshold for enabling overseas qualified midwives to work in New Zealand and looking at the introduction of midwifery assistant roles.

“Whilst these may seem like attractive “quick fixes” we must be mindful that short-term solutions don’t erode the quality of maternity care or divert resources from retention activities,” she says. “We need urgent investment to demonstrate that midwifery is an attractive and valued profession, by creating the working conditions which enable us to retain qualified midwives in our communities and hospitals.”

Te Whatu Ora’s plan includes a temporary boost to midwifery student intake numbers, to grow the workforce in the medium to long term and the College recognises the importance of this strategy however is seeking assurance that students will be set up to succeed.

The College says this will require major investment in the tertiary education and health sectors to support academic staff retention and student placements, as well as improved visibility of midwifery as a career option and pathways to study so that students are educationally prepared for the degree programme.

“In spite of our reservations, it’s pleasing to see the inclusion of a number of strategies which we fully support. For example, we welcome the emphasis on student retention in the undergraduate midwifery programme including “earn-as-you-learn” options for midwifery students; investing in midwifery leadership, and focusing on return to practice. We are hopeful that the reference to “ensuring financial pressures aren’t a source of attrition in our midwifery workforce” signals the government’s commitment to implementing fair and reasonable pay for all midwives, in recognition of the value and expertise they bring to the health service,” says Ms Eddy.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand College of Midwives on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Greens Plan To Help Renters

One of the best things about the Greens plan to cap rent increases at 3% annually is that it spreads around some of the pain of the Reserve Bank’s brutal response to inflation. The relentless jacking up of interest rates has targeted vulnerable groups (the young, the poor, renters, middle income earners with mortgages) who continue to bear almost all the pain.

Meanwhile, the wealthy and the mortgage-free have simply gone on their merry spending ways and their overseas trips, regardless. More



 
 
Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

Charlotte Korte: Surgical Mesh Patient Safety Concerns

Health Select Committee members had the chance to stop the suffering, but failed to take decisive action. So many lives have already been destroyed, it is understandable that mesh injured women will feel utterly let down by their failure to prevent others from suffering the same fate. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More


Government: Making Food From Microalgae

Oceans & Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking has announced funding to help scientists and businesses look at which of hundreds of strains of microalgae might be suitable for including in foods like protein bars and shakes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 