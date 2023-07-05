Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZNO Pleased To See Health Workforce Plan

Wednesday, 5 July 2023, 1:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) welcomes the Health workforce plan, released yesterday by the Ministry of Health’s Workforce Taskforce.

NZNO Manager of Nursing and Professional Services Mairi Lucas says there has never been a specific strategy addressing the health workforce and that is part of the problem.

"Had such a plan been produced 20 years ago, when this current crisis was first predicted, we wouldn’t be in this mess."

Ms Lucas said it was great to see both Health Minister Hon Ayesha Verrall and the plan itself, acknowledge there has been a failure in long-term workforce planning resulting in our current staffing shortage.

"Significant mahi has been done by NZNO delegates, members and officials to highlight the dire situation nurses have struggled with for too long, so the plan - which includes many of the focus areas of NZNO’s Maranga Mai! strategy - is certainly welcome.

"Growing pathways for Māori and Pasifika into health are the first and second of six defined action areas in the Taskforce’s plan, and we agree that we cannot fix staffing shortages or reduce the health burden without more Māori and Pasifika nurses providing culturally appropriate care.

"It’s also good to see that settling outstanding pay issues, collaborative pay negotiations and helping staff stay safe at work are key tenets in the fifth action area: Supporting and retaining our valued workforce."

She said the important thing now is to ensure that the new pay gap between Te Whatu Ora and other areas of nursing, such as: Community; Primary Health Care; Māori and Iwi; and Aged Care does not exacerbate the problem of these nurses leaving their current roles for ones where they are better able to provide for their whānau.

"The plan estimates New Zealand is currently short 4800 nurses across the whole health system (not including midwives) and predicts that number will have risen to 8000 by 2032. We’d like to see the evidence and core data behind those numbers.

"NZNO currently has a bargaining claim with Te Whatu Ora for staffing ratios that would guarantee enough nursing staff to meet patient numbers at all times. For health and safety reasons we need to be confident that the plan takes those future ratios into account.

"We have a massive problem, and we need all hands on deck and a workable strategy to get ourselves back on course. If we don’t the nurses, midwives, health care assistants and kaimahi hauora of the future will be working in even more horrendous conditions.

"The people of Aotearoa deserve a health system that can provide safe, quality care to ensure the wellbeing of us all. To still be facing an understaffed, inaccessible and frankly dangerous health system in 2032 is the last thing anybody wants to see."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Greens Plan To Help Renters

One of the best things about the Greens plan to cap rent increases at 3% annually is that it spreads around some of the pain of the Reserve Bank’s brutal response to inflation. The relentless jacking up of interest rates has targeted vulnerable groups (the young, the poor, renters, middle income earners with mortgages) who continue to bear almost all the pain.

Meanwhile, the wealthy and the mortgage-free have simply gone on their merry spending ways and their overseas trips, regardless. More



 
 
Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

Charlotte Korte: Surgical Mesh Patient Safety Concerns

Health Select Committee members had the chance to stop the suffering, but failed to take decisive action. So many lives have already been destroyed, it is understandable that mesh injured women will feel utterly let down by their failure to prevent others from suffering the same fate. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More


Government: Making Food From Microalgae

Oceans & Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking has announced funding to help scientists and businesses look at which of hundreds of strains of microalgae might be suitable for including in foods like protein bars and shakes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 