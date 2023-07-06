Te Pāti Māori Announces Merepeka Raukawa-Tait Standing In The General Electorate Seat Of Rotorua

“Today we have pleasure in announcing Merepeka Raukawa-Tait who will stand for Te Pāti Māori in the General Electorate seat of Rotorua in the general election in October this year” said Te Pāti Māori President, John Tamihere.

“There’s a huge awakening happening amongst our people and a collective understanding that our voices are being raised and heard. Election 2023 is shaping up to be an incredibly significant milestone in the political landscape of this country and for Māori.”

“We have fielded candidates in all 7 Māori Electorates and Merepeka is the first to be announced as a candidate running for a General Seat in this year’s election” says Tamihere.

After 11 years as a Rotorua Lakes Councillor, Merepeka is no stranger to politics, and she know Rotorua well.

“Rotorua is my home and tribal area of Te Arawa. It’s a beautiful place to live, work and play,” said Raukawa-Tait.

“I understand intimately, both the highs and the challenges; how Rotorua has experienced unprecedented growth in employment and business in recent years alongside how it has been impacted by the pandemic.”

“Unfortunately, with the arrival of Covid, and the accompanying lockdowns, Rotorua and our district have been severely impacted. Businesses have closed, jobs have been lost and hours reduced for many workers. However, I believe Rotorua has strong self-belief and is starting to rebuild and recover.”

“Rotorua is an inclusive city and I want to ensure that all families can realise their potential as they move forward together leaving no one parked up on the side-line.”

“Te Pāti Māori believes Māori must be in control of their own lives and I support how our Te Pāti Māori movement fearlessly and unapologetically speaks up for whanau, encouraging them to create strong cultural identity foundations on which to grow and flourish.”

“We have unlimited potential so let’s get on with the job and make it happen” said Raukawa-Tait.

