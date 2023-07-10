Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Making NZ Safer From Crime

Monday, 10 July 2023, 6:06 am
Press Release: New Conservative

By Ted Johnston BSc BA LLB Deputy Leader of New Conservative

“As a criminal barrister of over 30 years working in South Auckland, I deal with crime on a daily basis. I see what works and what doesn’t, and what really happens on the ground.” states Ted Johnston.

The first duty of a government is to protect the people, and when government fails to protect the people it loses its legitimacy.

JUSTICE

“New Conservative will move on two main fronts. First and most urgently, protect the public by suppression of current crime, using fast and efficient policing, processing through the courts and justice system. Secondly by addressing the factors driving crime.”

One of the biggest current problems is the extreme delay due to gross underfunding of the Justice system. New Conservative will make it efficient again by ensuring we have enough judges, court staff and courtrooms to deal with offenders, as well as probation staff and rehabilitation services.

The huge rise in crime must be dealt with, and developing areas of crime need to be targeted, eg ram raids and store robberies. There will be no electronic sentences for these targeted crimes, only imprisonment. Ram raids will all be upgraded to aggravated burglaries with a 14 year maximum. There will be no slap on the wrist for this offending, as consequences will deter. Mere youth will not prevent consequences.

New Conservative believes that prison is an important tool to keep society safe from dangerous and hardened criminals. We will ensure that serious crime is rewarded with serious consequences and will seek to fix any aspects of the justice system which are failing and causing criminals to be on the street committing crime when they should have been locked up.

However from a third to a half of prisoners are not convicted but awaiting trial, another failure and cost of a slow clogged system. We only want the worst offenders locked up, not those who pose little danger to the public. Breaches of bail will be dealt with by short terms of imprisonment, not long times on remand awaiting trial.

New Conservative believes that rehabilitation must become the major focus for those in prison. Rehabilitation with work training and education will be available in prison. It should not be wasted time.

Prevention

Prevention is better than just cleaning up later, and we believe that the driving factors of crime need to be addressed, in particular family breakdown and alcohol and drug abuse. Our focus will be on addressing these areas, including:

- building strong families, supporting for example relationship and parenting training.

- early intervention for at-risk youth.

- fit for purpose education and training, including pathways for trades training and early entry to the workforce.

- effective mental health alcohol and drug services.

POLICING

The police services are underfunded and undermanned. There needs to be sufficient competent, well trained and remunerated police to fix the problem of shortages and loss of skilled officers. Low crime rates often reflect insufficient police investigating crime. There will be a big increase in police numbers.

New Conservative will ensure that police will be on the beat in main centres and areas of concern especially at night, to keep the streets safe.

There will be fast response teams, to deal with robberies at stores.

Police will spend less time ticketing low-level driving offences.

Gangs

These organised criminal organisations will be targeted. Their assets will be scrutinised. There will be an increased focus on the criminal proceeds of crimes to shut the profits from crime down. Gang patches will be banned, and aggressive threatening by gang groups of the public will not be tolerated. No gangs will be allowed to take over towns. Use of non-association conditions will be used to keep gang members apart.

501’s will be stopped as they bring more professional overseas criminals to increase the skills of local criminals and create tighter links to organised international cartels.

“New Conservative will make all honest New Zealanders feel safer”, states Ted Johnston.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Conservative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 
NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Government: Reducing Climate Emissions From Commercial Buildings

The targeted programme will help commercial building owners or tenants to upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient & low emissions heating. We have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. More


Government: Transformed Maternity & Early Years Services For Young Lives

New paediatric equipment for hospitals & services for community-based Māori & Pacific providers will transform health services for the youngest New Zealanders. Kahu Taurima has begun by allocating $7M for twenty new paediatric retinal cameras to improve access to Neonatal Retinal Screening for premature babies. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 