Net Migration Loss To Australia In 2022

There was a provisional net migration loss of 13,400 people from New Zealand to Australia in 2022, according to estimates released by Stats NZ today.

This compares with a net migration loss of 5,400 in 2021. These estimates use data from Stats NZ and the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS, whose data is currently available up to December 2022).

“The net migration loss to Australia in 2022 is the largest for a calendar year since 2013, but well below the largest net loss of 43,700 in the March 2012 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

Traditionally, there has been a net migration loss from New Zealand to Australia. This averaged about 30,000 a year during 2004–2013, and 3,000 a year during 2014–2019.

