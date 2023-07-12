Net Migration Loss To Australia In 2022
Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 10:47 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
There was a provisional net migration loss of 13,400
people from New Zealand to Australia in 2022, according to
estimates released by Stats NZ today.
This compares
with a net migration loss of 5,400 in 2021. These estimates
use data from Stats NZ and the Australian Bureau of
Statistics (ABS, whose data is currently available up to
December 2022).
“The net migration loss to Australia
in 2022 is the largest for a calendar year since 2013, but
well below the largest net loss of 43,700 in the March 2012
year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam
said.
Traditionally, there has been a net migration
loss from New Zealand to Australia. This averaged about
30,000 a year during 2004–2013, and 3,000 a year during
2014–2019.
Visit our website to read this
news story and information release or to download CSV
files:
