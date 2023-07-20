Submissions Invited On The Free Trade Agreement With The European Union
Thursday, 20 July 2023, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Foreign Affairs Defence and Trade Committee
The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee is now
inviting submissions on the international treaty examination
of the New Zealand-European Union Free Trade Agreement
(NZ-EU FTA). This agreement would establish preferential
trade arrangements between Aotearoa New Zealand and the
twenty-seven member countries of the European
Union.
The agreement would provide duty-free access
for 91 percent of New Zealand exports to the European Union,
and includes agreements to remove tariffs over 3, 5, and 7
years on products such as honey, casein, and infant
formula.
Additionally, the agreement would also
establish duty-free quota access for New Zealand meat and
dairy products, including increased quotas for sheep meat,
beef, butter, and cheese over the next seven
years.
The European Union is New Zealand’s
fourth-largest trade partner, with two-way goods and
services trade worth NZ$20.2 billion in 2022 (around 10.3%
of New Zealand’s total trade in goods and
services).
Tell the Foreign Committee what you
think
Make a submission
on the agreement by 11.59pm on Friday, 28 July
2023.
For more details about the agreement:
·
Read the full content of the agreement
·
Follow the committee’s Facebook
page for
updates
