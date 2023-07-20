Submissions Invited On The Free Trade Agreement With The European Union

The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee is now inviting submissions on the international treaty examination of the New Zealand-European Union Free Trade Agreement (NZ-EU FTA). This agreement would establish preferential trade arrangements between Aotearoa New Zealand and the twenty-seven member countries of the European Union.

The agreement would provide duty-free access for 91 percent of New Zealand exports to the European Union, and includes agreements to remove tariffs over 3, 5, and 7 years on products such as honey, casein, and infant formula.

Additionally, the agreement would also establish duty-free quota access for New Zealand meat and dairy products, including increased quotas for sheep meat, beef, butter, and cheese over the next seven years.

The European Union is New Zealand’s fourth-largest trade partner, with two-way goods and services trade worth NZ$20.2 billion in 2022 (around 10.3% of New Zealand’s total trade in goods and services).

Tell the Foreign Committee what you think

Make a submission on the agreement by 11.59pm on Friday, 28 July 2023.

For more details about the agreement:

· Read the full content of the agreement

