Te Pāti Māori's Innovative Tax Policy Welcomed

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 2:58 pm
Press Release: Better Taxes for a Better Future

Te Pāti Māori's tax policy announced today is innovative, forward thinking and is a good example of a political party taking a fundamental look at our tax system.

"Instead of just tweaking the tax system, these are an innovative set of polices," says Fair Tax Coalition chair Glenn Barclay, spokesperson for the Better taxes for a Better Future campaign.

"New measures to curb land banking and introducing 'ghost house' taxes are excellent examples of forward thinking tax policy, and using tax to change behaviour for the public good."

The policies are consistent with the Better taxes for a Better Future campaign message.

"That is, they ask more of those who can afford it and also address the impact of tax on the least well off in our society," says Glenn Barclay.

"The policies are also intended to generate more revenue, which is a must if we are to tackle the complex challenges we face of climate, strained public services - such as health and education - and our embedded inequality and poverty."

The Better taxes for a Better Future Campaign was launched in June and is supported by 19 partner organisations.

Better taxes for a Better Future is a Fair Tax Coalition initiative supported by:

Oxfam Aotearoa; Amnesty International; ActionStation NZ; Council of Trade Unions; The Salvation Army; Climate Club; Public Service Association; Council of Christian Social Services; NZ Nurses Organisation; Anglican Advocacy; Child Poverty Action Group; Post Primary Teachers’ Association; Tertiary Education Union; Closing the Gap; Renters United; EcuAction Canterbury; Tax Justice Aotearoa; First Union; Wellbeing Alliance for All Aotearoa.

Te Pāti Māori: Propose Radical Tax Reforms

Te Pāti Māori have launched a transformative policy that will redistribute wealth and end poverty in Aotearoa by:

- Removing GST from all kai & regulating the ability of supermarkets to hike prices.
- Removing income tax for low income whānau.
- Increasing income tax on those earning more than $200,000.
- Increasing the Corporate Tax Rate from 28% to 33%.

They will also introduce net wealth, foreign companies, land banking, & vacant house taxes. More


 
 

ACT: Self-Serving Bureaucracy Scolds St John For All The Wrong Reasons

"Their scolding of St John for allowing Dr Shane Reti to observe emergency services in action is the behaviour of a government department more worried about covering its own ass than providing the best services to New Zealanders.” More


Peter Dunne: What Should Kiri Allan's Legacy Be?

Hipkins’ handling of the three cases leading to Ministerial resignations has been consistent & has failed on each occasion. He has treated each initial revelation about Ministerial conduct failures as an aberration that the Minister would correct given time, and to which he should not overreact. More


Scoop Election Podcast: Winston Peters Photo Used In RNZ Doco Promo

On July 17, Radio NZ launched a podcast regarding ‘disinformation and misinformation’ entitled Undercurrent. The promotional video for this documentary featured photographs of David Seymour & Winston Peters, but the reason for including photographs of these political party leaders was not immediately clear. More

Maxim Institute: Will Crime Become The New Concern For Voters?

A rogue shooter loose in a CBD; innocents slaughtered; a city shut down; the perpetrator dying in a fusillade of police fire. Describing the event, the Prime Minister tears up before the cameras. Last month, Ipsos noted that crime had leapt to become the second most urgent concern for voters. More


Gordon Campbell: On Talking Tough About Law And Order

Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of the consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. More


Elections: Māori Electoral Option Now Closed

Between 31 March and 13 July, nearly 40,000 voters of Māori descent changed rolls, enrolled for the first time, or updated their details. Voters of Māori descent choose the Māori roll or general roll when they first enrol to vote and can change rolls at any time except in the three months before an election. More

