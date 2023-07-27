Te Pāti Māori's Innovative Tax Policy Welcomed

Te Pāti Māori's tax policy announced today is innovative, forward thinking and is a good example of a political party taking a fundamental look at our tax system.

"Instead of just tweaking the tax system, these are an innovative set of polices," says Fair Tax Coalition chair Glenn Barclay, spokesperson for the Better taxes for a Better Future campaign.

"New measures to curb land banking and introducing 'ghost house' taxes are excellent examples of forward thinking tax policy, and using tax to change behaviour for the public good."

The policies are consistent with the Better taxes for a Better Future campaign message.

"That is, they ask more of those who can afford it and also address the impact of tax on the least well off in our society," says Glenn Barclay.

"The policies are also intended to generate more revenue, which is a must if we are to tackle the complex challenges we face of climate, strained public services - such as health and education - and our embedded inequality and poverty."

The Better taxes for a Better Future Campaign was launched in June and is supported by 19 partner organisations.

Better taxes for a Better Future is a Fair Tax Coalition initiative supported by:

Oxfam Aotearoa; Amnesty International; ActionStation NZ; Council of Trade Unions; The Salvation Army; Climate Club; Public Service Association; Council of Christian Social Services; NZ Nurses Organisation; Anglican Advocacy; Child Poverty Action Group; Post Primary Teachers’ Association; Tertiary Education Union; Closing the Gap; Renters United; EcuAction Canterbury; Tax Justice Aotearoa; First Union; Wellbeing Alliance for All Aotearoa.

