Pre-Election Debate 2023 Navigating Global Uncertainty Aid, Trade And Foreign Affairs

The Council for International Development Aotearoa New Zealand (CID) and the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs (NZIIA) are co-hosting a Pre-Election Debate themed Navigating Global Uncertainty: Aid, Trade, and Foreign Affairs. The event will take place on 3 August from 5:30-7:30pm at the Intercontinental Hotel in Wellington.

The panel event will bring together representatives from political parties in Aotearoa New Zealand to discuss the country's role in the international community.

The panel is moderated by Josie Pagani and will include Hon Gerry Brownlee MP (National Party), Golriz Ghahraman MP (Green Party) and Brooke van Velden MP (ACT Party), as well as a Labour Party representative (to be confirmed).

The event is set to be a lively discussion with panellists sharing what they see as Aotearoa New Zealand’s role on the global stage, and their perspectives around international cooperation, aid and development and trade. It will also explore Aotearoa New Zealand’s position in the Asia-Pacific region and how it can strengthen ties with Pacific Island nations and cultivate deeper partnerships.

In an increasingly complex geo-strategic environment, this event presents an opportunity to hear from political parties on their views and policy positions for Aotearoa New Zealand’s place in the world.

The event is open to the public (registrations required), and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of the panellists during the Q&A session.

For more information about the event, including registration details, visit our website

© Scoop Media

