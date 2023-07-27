Pre-Election Debate 2023: Navigating Global Uncertainty: Aid, Trade, And Foreign Affairs

Thursday 3 August 5:30PM-7:30PM, Intercontinental Hotel, Wellington

The Council for International Development Aotearoa New Zealand (CID) and the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs (NZIIA) are co-hosting a Pre-Election Debate themed Navigating Global Uncertainty: Aid, Trade, and Foreign Affairs. The event will take place on 3 August from 5:30-7:30pm at the Intercontinental Hotel in Wellington.

The panel event will bring together representatives from political parties in Aotearoa New Zealand to discuss the country's role in the international community.

The panel is moderated by Josie Pagani and will include Hon Gerry Brownlee MP (National Party), Golriz Ghahraman MP (Green Party) and Brooke van Velden MP (ACT Party), as well as a Labour Party representative (to be confirmed).

The event is set to be a lively discussion with panellists sharing what they see as Aotearoa New Zealand’s role on the global stage, and their perspectives around international cooperation, aid and development and trade. It will also explore Aotearoa New Zealand’s position in the Asia-Pacific region and how it can strengthen ties with Pacific Island nations and cultivate deeper partnerships.

In an increasingly complex geo-strategic environment, this event presents an opportunity to hear from political parties on their views and policy positions for Aotearoa New Zealand’s place in the world.

The event is open to the public (registrations required), and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of the panellists during the Q&A session.

For more information about the event, including registration details, visit our website

EVENT ORGANISERS

The Council for International Development

The Council for International Development Aotearoa New Zealand (CID) is the peak body and umbrella organisation for the international development and humanitarian aid sector. Founded in 1985, CID is a members-based organisation with almost 90 members operating in over 190 countries including large international NGOs, business, academic institutions, research organisations, consultants, and social enterprises. CID connects, strengthens and advocates for the international NGO sector in Aotearoa New Zealand and internationally. We connect with multi-lateral organisations, governments and other development actors across the globe. CID are a registered charity and are governed by a Board made up of member organisations. We have a long-term partnership with the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

www.cid.org.nz

New Zealand Institute of International Affairs

The New Zealand Institute of International Affairs (NZIIA) - Whare Tawāhi-a-mahi i Aotearoa is an independent, non-governmental organisation that fosters expert discussion and understanding of international issues and emerging trends, particularly as they relate to Aotearoa New Zealand. The Institute is a registered charitable society governed by a seven-person Board elected by its members. Established in 1934, NZIIA encourages understanding of international issues so that New Zealanders are better informed, gain different perspectives and have greater connections to the outside world. It exists for the long-term political, social, economic, and environmental wellbeing of Aotearoa New Zealand.

www.nziia.org.nz

