Albanese And Blinken Visits Threaten New Zealand’s Independent Foreign Policy - Leading Campaign Group

A leading campaign group has warned that New Zealand’s commitment to independent, nuclear free and Pacific-led foreign policy is at risk following visits by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week.

Te Kuaka – a group formed to advance progressive foreign policy – has expressed concern that New Zealand’s potential involvement in the AUKUS military pact, discussed by Albanese and Blinken with New Zealand leaders, would mean prioritising defence over diplomacy and jeopardise New Zealand’s global standing and regional commitments.

“AUKUS centres nuclear submarines and excessive military spending, and it is not what other Pacific nations want,” says Te Kuaka co-director Dr Marco de Jong, “The people of the Pacific have been very clear that climate change is the single greatest threat to regional security and that collective security should be worked through the Pacific Islands Forum. AUKUS is the opposite of that, it's about superpower competition. It sees the Pacific as a sacrifice zone, a military buffer and climate disaster area.”

This week Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has acknowledged that conversations with Albanese and Blinken have addressed AUKUS, but has claimed that any possibility of New Zealand involvement in Pillar II of the pact is “early days”.

Australia and the US have been touting membership in Pillar II, involving military technologies, since New Zealand’s domestic legislation blocks participation in Pillar I, which focuses on Australian acquisition of nuclear submarines.

“Joining AUKUS means agreeing in principle to a war with China,” adds Dr Arama Rata, also co-director of Te Kuaka, “the technology transfer is an expensive smokescreen.” Rata adds: “In Aotearoa, China is not our enemy. We have our own understandings of how New Zealand should relate to others, and that does not involve imperial war making.”

Te Kuaka recently completed a nationwide tour of major cities, hosting six public discussions about AUKUS and the implications of New Zealand’s involvement in the pact. The tour was facilitated by anti-nuclear movement elders and leaders including Nicky Hager, Hilda Halkyard-Harawira, Hone Harawira and Sina Brown-Davis. One event commemorated 38 years since the bombing of the Rainbow Warrior, a Greenpeace ship confronting French nuclear testing at Moruroa in Ma’ohi Nui, French Polynesia.

Te Kuaka’s comments come alongside a demonstration outside Parliament today, which expressed opposition to New Zealand’s involvement in AUKUS. "Antony Blinken's stop in Aotearoa is no reason for the NZ Government to sign up to the new US-led military alliance AUKUS that threatens peace in the Pacific region,” said Valerie Morse from Peace Action Wellington. She added: “Protestors at the Wellington Stadium made it clear that the US is welcome for a world cup not a world war, and no one wants a military build that leads to war with China.” In parliament, Green Party MPs Golriz Ghahraman and Teanau Tuiono also asked questions about the impact of AUKUS on New Zealand’s independent foreign policy, nuclear free stance and climate change commitments.

“New Zealanders deserve clarity and input into decision-making on AUKUS,” says de Jong, “and what we can learn from Australia is that discussions on AUKUS have been driven by a small group of high-level officials, politicians and industry representatives in ways that are undemocratic.” He adds: “We urge the government to maintain openness and transparency in what could be the most important diplomatic decision for New Zealand in a generation.”

