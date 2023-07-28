Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Albanese And Blinken Visits Threaten New Zealand’s Independent Foreign Policy - Leading Campaign Group

Friday, 28 July 2023, 5:50 am
Press Release: Te Kuaka

A leading campaign group has warned that New Zealand’s commitment to independent, nuclear free and Pacific-led foreign policy is at risk following visits by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week.

Te Kuaka – a group formed to advance progressive foreign policy – has expressed concern that New Zealand’s potential involvement in the AUKUS military pact, discussed by Albanese and Blinken with New Zealand leaders, would mean prioritising defence over diplomacy and jeopardise New Zealand’s global standing and regional commitments.

“AUKUS centres nuclear submarines and excessive military spending, and it is not what other Pacific nations want,” says Te Kuaka co-director Dr Marco de Jong, “The people of the Pacific have been very clear that climate change is the single greatest threat to regional security and that collective security should be worked through the Pacific Islands Forum. AUKUS is the opposite of that, it's about superpower competition. It sees the Pacific as a sacrifice zone, a military buffer and climate disaster area.”

This week Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has acknowledged that conversations with Albanese and Blinken have addressed AUKUS, but has claimed that any possibility of New Zealand involvement in Pillar II of the pact is “early days”.

Australia and the US have been touting membership in Pillar II, involving military technologies, since New Zealand’s domestic legislation blocks participation in Pillar I, which focuses on Australian acquisition of nuclear submarines.

“Joining AUKUS means agreeing in principle to a war with China,” adds Dr Arama Rata, also co-director of Te Kuaka, “the technology transfer is an expensive smokescreen.” Rata adds: “In Aotearoa, China is not our enemy. We have our own understandings of how New Zealand should relate to others, and that does not involve imperial war making.”

Te Kuaka recently completed a nationwide tour of major cities, hosting six public discussions about AUKUS and the implications of New Zealand’s involvement in the pact. The tour was facilitated by anti-nuclear movement elders and leaders including Nicky Hager, Hilda Halkyard-Harawira, Hone Harawira and Sina Brown-Davis. One event commemorated 38 years since the bombing of the Rainbow Warrior, a Greenpeace ship confronting French nuclear testing at Moruroa in Ma’ohi Nui, French Polynesia.

Te Kuaka’s comments come alongside a demonstration outside Parliament today, which expressed opposition to New Zealand’s involvement in AUKUS. "Antony Blinken's stop in Aotearoa is no reason for the NZ Government to sign up to the new US-led military alliance AUKUS that threatens peace in the Pacific region,” said Valerie Morse from Peace Action Wellington. She added: “Protestors at the Wellington Stadium made it clear that the US is welcome for a world cup not a world war, and no one wants a military build that leads to war with China.” In parliament, Green Party MPs Golriz Ghahraman and Teanau Tuiono also asked questions about the impact of AUKUS on New Zealand’s independent foreign policy, nuclear free stance and climate change commitments.

“New Zealanders deserve clarity and input into decision-making on AUKUS,” says de Jong, “and what we can learn from Australia is that discussions on AUKUS have been driven by a small group of high-level officials, politicians and industry representatives in ways that are undemocratic.” He adds: “We urge the government to maintain openness and transparency in what could be the most important diplomatic decision for New Zealand in a generation.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Kuaka on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Te Pāti Māori: Propose Radical Tax Reforms

Te Pāti Māori have launched a transformative policy that will redistribute wealth and end poverty in Aotearoa by:

- Removing GST from all kai & regulating the ability of supermarkets to hike prices.
- Removing income tax for low income whānau.
- Increasing income tax on those earning more than $200,000.
- Increasing the Corporate Tax Rate from 28% to 33%.

They will also introduce net wealth, foreign companies, land banking, & vacant house taxes. More


 
 
ACT: Bureaucracy Scolds St John For All The Wrong Reasons

"Their scolding of St John for allowing Dr Shane Reti to observe emergency services in action is the behaviour of a government department more worried about covering its own ass than providing the best services to New Zealanders.” More


Peter Dunne: What Should Kiri Allan's Legacy Be?

Hipkins’ handling of the three cases leading to Ministerial resignations has been consistent & has failed on each occasion. He has treated each initial revelation about Ministerial conduct failures as an aberration that the Minister would correct given time, and to which he should not overreact. More


Scoop Election Podcast: Winston Peters Photo Used In RNZ Doco Promo

On July 17, Radio NZ launched a podcast regarding ‘disinformation and misinformation’ entitled Undercurrent. The promotional video for this documentary featured photographs of David Seymour & Winston Peters, but the reason for including photographs of these political party leaders was not immediately clear. More

Maxim Institute: Will Crime Become The New Concern For Voters?

A rogue shooter loose in a CBD; innocents slaughtered; a city shut down; the perpetrator dying in a fusillade of police fire. Describing the event, the Prime Minister tears up before the cameras. Last month, Ipsos noted that crime had leapt to become the second most urgent concern for voters. More


Gordon Campbell: On Talking Tough About Law And Order

Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of the consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. More


Elections: Māori Electoral Option Now Closed

Between 31 March and 13 July, nearly 40,000 voters of Māori descent changed rolls, enrolled for the first time, or updated their details. Voters of Māori descent choose the Māori roll or general roll when they first enrol to vote and can change rolls at any time except in the three months before an election. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 