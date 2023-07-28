Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Modern Slavery Legislation Welcomed But Employer Due Diligence Is Crucial

Friday, 28 July 2023, 1:19 pm
Press Release: FIRST Union

FIRST Union General Secretary Dennis Maga has welcomed this morning’s announcement from Minister of Workplace Relations and Safety, Carmel Sepuloni, that legislation will be brought forward to help end modern slavery in our country’s supply chains, but he cautioned that employers’ ‘due diligence’ obligations have been omitted from the new legislation for now and must be included with some urgency if the policy is to be successful.

"We’ve worked with Government for two years on the development of modern slavery legislation and are proud to see concrete action outlined today to clean up Aotearoa’s supply chains," said Dennis Maga, FIRST Union General Secretary.

"In 2021, the Global Slavery index estimated that around 8,000 people were in conditions of modern slavery in New Zealand, but exploitation and slavery in the international supply chains of Kiwi businesses has been far more prevalent."

"The new obligations for employers to disclose their discovery of modern slavery conditions in their supply chains are important, but due diligence - the idea that employers must proactively investigate the various aspects of their business’s supply chain - has not yet been included in the proposed laws."

"Due diligence would truly stop businesses from turning a blind eye, because under the proposed system, a company could simply ‘not discover’ an instance of exploitation in their supply chain, for example, and therefore not need to report it."

Mr Maga said FIRST Union will continue to engage on proposed legislation and will urge the Government to make due diligence a key focus in the coming months, especially since implementation of modern slavery legislation was already expected to take six months.

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

