Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action

Thursday’s decision by Mayor Wayne Brown to remove Cr Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users.

Jon Reeves, National Coordinator of the Public Transport Users Association says “Mayor Brown said throughout his campaign that he wanted public transport advocates on the Board of AT to challenge the organisation. That didn’t happen. Brown wanted the best experienced councillors on the Board of AT. Then Brown removed Cr Mike Lee with his casting vote. Now, public transport users are beholden to AT bureaucrats and senior management who have proven, over a decade, to inflict costly mismanagement at the expense of ratepayers wishes”.

Cr Mike Lee is the one Auckland public transport champion who calls ‘a spade a spade’ and does not let the senior management of AT get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. Sadly, Mayor Brown, some of his Councillors and the Mayors’ close advisors have ensured the very principled Cr Lee was removed.

On the question of public transport and defending users from Auckland Transport, the mayor has proven he is all talk and no action. Sadly, the bureaucrats, senior management of AT and the mayoral office advisors have won. Mike Lee’s voice of reason and questioning having been removed from the AT Board is a huge loss for all public transport users in Auckland.

ENDS

The PTUA is a voluntary organisation to represent current and future users of public transport across New Zealand. We are completely independent from Auckland Transport and other regional transport authorities and are the only organisation in New Zealand to protect passengers’ rights.

Media Contacts:

Niall Robertson (Chair): 022 192 4818

Jon Reeves (National Coordinator) 021 529 404

© Scoop Media

