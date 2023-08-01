Shocking New Footage Shows Calf Drowning In Mud

On the eve of a new campaign targeting the dairy industry, SAFE received shocking footage showing a new-born calf drowning in mud.

The footage provided to SAFE by Christchurch Animal Save shows a newly born calf collapsed, writhing in wet and muddy conditions on a winter grazing paddock. The calf, which appeared to be on the verge of drowning, was filmed with their mother on a farm near Rangitata.

SAFE Campaign Manager Emma Brodie says the treatment of bobby calves continues to be a black stain on the dairy industry and New Zealand’s reputation.

"We can’t fool ourselves into thinking New Zealand takes animal welfare seriously when there are calves drowning in mud," says Brodie.

SAFE also received footage from Taranaki Animal Save last week documenting frightened bobby calves being transported to slaughter, with one calf showing signs of respiratory distress.

"Cases like these are exposed by animal rights groups every year. It’s clear there needs to be a serious overhaul of the industry, and the Government needs to take responsibility."

SAFE has launched online advertising to raise awareness for the ongoing plight of bobby calves, an issue that remains at the forefront of dairy production in New Zealand. Around 36% of the dairy calves born annually in New Zealand are killed as bobby calves compared with 19% in Australia and just 6% in the United States.

"What we’d like to see instead is support for farmers to transition out of animal agriculture, and more Government investment in Aotearoa’s burgeoning plant-based sector.

"Animal suffering does not have to be a defining feature of Aotearoa’s food system. The markets for plant-based proteins and milks have grown exponentially. We should be capitalising on that potential, and diversifying New Zealand’s export market away from its dependence on animal-based products."

SAFE is Aotearoa’s leading animal rights organisation.

We're creating a future that ensures the rights of animals are respected. Our core work empowers society to make kinder choices for ourselves, animals and our planet.

Notes for editors:

- Footage of sick and panicked calves being transported to slaughter

- Footage of calf suffering in wet, muddy conditions.

- SAFE’s calf in a glass advertisement.

© Scoop Media

