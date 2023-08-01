Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Shocking New Footage Shows Calf Drowning In Mud

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 10:31 am
Press Release: SAFE

On the eve of a new campaign targeting the dairy industry, SAFE received shocking footage showing a new-born calf drowning in mud.

The footage provided to SAFE by Christchurch Animal Save shows a newly born calf collapsed, writhing in wet and muddy conditions on a winter grazing paddock. The calf, which appeared to be on the verge of drowning, was filmed with their mother on a farm near Rangitata.

SAFE Campaign Manager Emma Brodie says the treatment of bobby calves continues to be a black stain on the dairy industry and New Zealand’s reputation.

"We can’t fool ourselves into thinking New Zealand takes animal welfare seriously when there are calves drowning in mud," says Brodie.

SAFE also received footage from Taranaki Animal Save last week documenting frightened bobby calves being transported to slaughter, with one calf showing signs of respiratory distress.

"Cases like these are exposed by animal rights groups every year. It’s clear there needs to be a serious overhaul of the industry, and the Government needs to take responsibility."

SAFE has launched online advertising to raise awareness for the ongoing plight of bobby calves, an issue that remains at the forefront of dairy production in New Zealand. Around 36% of the dairy calves born annually in New Zealand are killed as bobby calves compared with 19% in Australia and just 6% in the United States.

"What we’d like to see instead is support for farmers to transition out of animal agriculture, and more Government investment in Aotearoa’s burgeoning plant-based sector.

"Animal suffering does not have to be a defining feature of Aotearoa’s food system. The markets for plant-based proteins and milks have grown exponentially. We should be capitalising on that potential, and diversifying New Zealand’s export market away from its dependence on animal-based products."

SAFE is Aotearoa’s leading animal rights organisation.

We're creating a future that ensures the rights of animals are respected. Our core work empowers society to make kinder choices for ourselves, animals and our planet.

Notes for editors:

- Footage of sick and panicked calves being transported to slaughter

- Footage of calf suffering in wet, muddy conditions.

- SAFE’s calf in a glass advertisement.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SAFE on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Labour: Party List For 2023 Election

The Labour Party has unveiled its party list, bolstering its experienced caucus with fresh new talent. Party President Jill Day says it shows Labour is strengthening its existing team & focussing on the bread and butter issues that matter most to Kiwis - “We have ranked our existing Cabinet, Whips, and office holders broadly in their caucus order, with Speaker Adrian Rurawhe at eleven, Willow-Jean Prime moving to nine, and Jo Luxton moving to nineteen." More


 
 
Scoop Election Podcast: Greens Use Parliament Funds For Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022, the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three


National: Transport Plan Will Drive Prosperity

Christopher Luxon says a National government will build key transport connections around the country, slashing congestion, unlocking housing growth, boosting productivity and lifting incomes. More

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: ACT's Links To Big Pharma

Todd Stephenson is one of the few among ACT’s top fifteen candidates with even a nodding acquaintance with public health. A former ACT Party staffer before pursuing a lucrative career, his “skills” are in helping to extract maximum profits for Vertex from the public purse. More

NZ Govt: Te Korowai O Wainuiārua & Crown Sign Deed Of Settlement

The redress package includes $21.7M in financial and commercial redress, $6.8M in cultural funding, plus the return of 19 sites of cultural significance and 12 commercial properties, including Crown forestry land at Erua and the former prison site at Waikune. More


PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action

Brown's removal of Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Cr Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More


NZ Govt: More Opportunities For First Home Buyers & Renters

Since the PHO scheme was launched in 2020, hundreds of eligible families who would otherwise never have been able to own their own home have been able to do so when they find new homes to buy, or get a new house built. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 