Unemployment Rate At 3.6 Percent
Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 10:46 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.6 percent
in the June 2023 quarter, compared with 3.4 percent last
quarter, according to figures released by Stats
NZ.
Unemployment, along with underemployment and the
potential labour force, is one of the components that
comprise underutilisation – a broader measure of spare
labour market capacity than unemployment alone.
The
underutilisation rate increased from 9.1 percent (revised)
to 9.8 percent this quarter. The largest increase came from
growth in underemployed part-timers, who wanted and were
available to work more hours.
