Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

World Vision Calls For Mass Arrivals Bill To Be Scrapped

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 11:49 am
Press Release: World Vision New Zealand

World Vision New Zealand is urging the Government to abandon progress of the Mass Arrivals Bill which would extend the amount of time irregular maritime arrivals, including asylum seekers, can be detained.

This week, the Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Trade Select Committee recommended the proposed bill should not become law, but the Government has decided to progress the bill anyway.

The bill would mean asylum seekers could be detained without warrant for up to 28 days, as opposed to four days under the current legislation.

World Vision’s Head of Advocacy and Justice, Rebekah Armstrong, acknowledges that there need to be measures in place to protect New Zealand’s borders, but she says these measures need to uphold the best interests of children, potential asylum seekers, and potential victims of modern slavery who may enter New Zealand through irregular maritime arrival.

“The proposed bill places a blanket of criminality over all irregular maritime arrivals without extending humanitarian principles or the benefit of the doubt. It breaches human rights law, and it shouldn’t go ahead, “she says.

Armstrong points out that there is widespread opposition to the bill, with more than 300 submissions to the Select Committee against the proposal.This includes submissions from World Vision, Amnesty International, and the Human Rights Commission.

She says the proposed law breaches human rights and the guidance of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The UNHCR states that detention should be an “exceptional measure that can be justified only by a legitimate purpose and when its necessity, reasonableness, and proportionality is based on an individual assessment for each person.1

The UNHCR’s detention guidelines further outline that “detention of asylum seekers should normally be avoided and a measure of last resort.

“Children, including child asylum seekers, should not be detained as part of an irregular maritime arrival and the best interests of children should always be upheld. UNHCR guidance and international law confirm this,” she says.

The Government’s move to detain mass arrivals comes on top of other refugee policy decisions that have been problematic this year.

This includes a failure to make-up the refugee quota for the ‘covid years’ when very few refugees resettled in New Zealand and the Government’s Special Ukraine Visa which has seen only 362 Ukrainians arriving in New Zealand.

“At a time when the world is experiencing a refugee crisis, the New Zealand government needs to show a greater level of compassion and acknowledgement of human rights.Many other countries are opening their doors to provide refuge and humanitarian solidarity and we need to do the same,” Armstrong says.

World Vision urges the Government to listen to the calls from the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Select Committee, as well as New Zealanders who have spoken out against this proposal and put a halt to this law progressing immediately.

 
[1] UNHCR, UNHCR’s Views on the Detention of Asylum Seekers – Using international law to advocate against detention of individuals seeking protection in the U.S. (September 2022), https://www.unhcr.org/us/media/unhcrs-views-detention-asylum-seekers

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from World Vision New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour's Polling and Policy Woes, & National's Transport Plan

Hipkins’ “hand me another sausage roll” cheeky chappie schtick wore out its welcome quite some time ago. Labour now appears to be heading for Bill English territory, 2002. The current government is rating at the hated low point National reached just after Ruth Richardson’s Mother of All Budgets. More

ALSO:


 
 
CTU: Billions Missing To Deliver National Party Promises

The Council of Trade Unions has released costings showing a funding shortfall of between $3.3-5.2B in National’s tax & spending plans. The true gap is likely to be even larger, as many of its publicly stated policy commitments were either uncosted or too vague to be included in the analysis. More

ALSO:


Scoop Election Podcast: Green Update - No Taxpayers' Money Used For Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022, the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three

National Party: Transport Plan Will Drive Prosperity

Christopher Luxon says a National government will build key transport connections around the country, slashing congestion, unlocking housing growth, boosting productivity, and lifting incomes. More

ALSO:


PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action

Brown's removal of Cr Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 