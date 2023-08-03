Pet Food Brand IAMS Funding Shelter At Pet Refuge For Pets Escaping Family Violence In New Zealand

Countdown shoppers can help provide a safe bed for pets with their shop.

As a nation with the highest rate of intimate partner violence against women in the OECD, and over 61% of households owning pets, the impact of family violence on pets in New Zealand is enormous and oft-forgotten.

“We know that people will delay leaving a dangerous home if they can’t guarantee their pet’s safety – Pet Refuge is a critical lifeline in enabling people to escape family violence,” says Julie Chapman, founder of Pet Refuge.

Pet Refuge provides temporary shelter and care for pets affected by family violence, keeping them safe while their owners escape abuse. Since opening in July 2021, the shelter has provided over 30,000 nights of safety to pets affected by family violence, and demand continues to grow for their services.

To help raise awareness and funds for their services, IAMS will donate $1 to Pet Refuge for every purchase of IAMS Dry Cat Food 1.59kg bag or IAMS Dry Dog Food 3.18kg made at Countdown between 7/8/23 – 13/8/23, up to $10,000.

IAMS have worked with Pet Refuge since 2021, providing cat and dog food for the pets in their care.

“To IAMS, pets are family members, so we’re passionate about integrating pet safety into New Zealand’s family violence response,” says Tatyana Dickson, Marketing Director at Mars New Zealand. As an official partner of Pet Refuge, we’re proud to donate quality pet food to the shelter to provide the cats and dogs with delicious, healthy food on their journey towards a safer home.”

Promotional displays at Countdown will highlight the activation in-store and online. The promotion period runs 07/08/23 – 13/08/2023.

Mars New Zealand Limited will donate $1 (NZD) to Pet Refuge for every Eligible Product purchased at a Countdown supermarket or Countdown online (at shop.countdown.co.nz) between 7/8/23 – 13/8/23 up to a maximum total donation of NZD $10,000. Eligible Products are IAMS dry dog food (3.18kg) and IAMS dry cat food (1.59kg). Fundraiser: Pet Refuge of 7 Beatrice Tinsley Crescent, Rosedale, Auckland, 0632 is a registered charity (CC53408). Promoter: Mars New Zealand Limited (NZBN 9429032032789) of Building 14, 666 Great South Road, Penrose, Auckland, 1051. Full T&Cs at https://www.iams.co.nz/countdownxpetrefuge

