Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Pet Food Brand IAMS Funding Shelter At Pet Refuge For Pets Escaping Family Violence In New Zealand

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Pet Refuge

Countdown shoppers can help provide a safe bed for pets with their shop.

As a nation with the highest rate of intimate partner violence against women in the OECD, and over 61% of households owning pets, the impact of family violence on pets in New Zealand is enormous and oft-forgotten.

“We know that people will delay leaving a dangerous home if they can’t guarantee their pet’s safety – Pet Refuge is a critical lifeline in enabling people to escape family violence,” says Julie Chapman, founder of Pet Refuge.

Pet Refuge provides temporary shelter and care for pets affected by family violence, keeping them safe while their owners escape abuse. Since opening in July 2021, the shelter has provided over 30,000 nights of safety to pets affected by family violence, and demand continues to grow for their services.

To help raise awareness and funds for their services, IAMS will donate $1 to Pet Refuge for every purchase of IAMS Dry Cat Food 1.59kg bag or IAMS Dry Dog Food 3.18kg made at Countdown between 7/8/23 – 13/8/23, up to $10,000.

IAMS have worked with Pet Refuge since 2021, providing cat and dog food for the pets in their care.

“To IAMS, pets are family members, so we’re passionate about integrating pet safety into New Zealand’s family violence response,” says Tatyana Dickson, Marketing Director at Mars New Zealand. As an official partner of Pet Refuge, we’re proud to donate quality pet food to the shelter to provide the cats and dogs with delicious, healthy food on their journey towards a safer home.”

Promotional displays at Countdown will highlight the activation in-store and online. The promotion period runs 07/08/23 – 13/08/2023.

Mars New Zealand Limited will donate $1 (NZD) to Pet Refuge for every Eligible Product purchased at a Countdown supermarket or Countdown online (at shop.countdown.co.nz) between 7/8/23 – 13/8/23 up to a maximum total donation of NZD $10,000. Eligible Products are IAMS dry dog food (3.18kg) and IAMS dry cat food (1.59kg). Fundraiser: Pet Refuge of 7 Beatrice Tinsley Crescent, Rosedale, Auckland, 0632 is a registered charity (CC53408). Promoter: Mars New Zealand Limited (NZBN 9429032032789) of Building 14, 666 Great South Road, Penrose, Auckland, 1051. Full T&Cs at https://www.iams.co.nz/countdownxpetrefuge

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Pet Refuge on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What China’s Current Economic Woes Signal For Us


For 99% of the time, our worries about China revolve around the military and diplomatic threat that Beijing allegedly poses to New Zealand and to other nations in the Pacific. Stoking those fears is very much in the business interests of the military-industrial complex that sells us our very expensive military weapons. In reality though… When compared to the US and its allies, China is a third rate military power, with precious little ability to project military force beyond its borders. More

Donation Watch: Te Pāti Māori Get Late July Cash Injection


Te Pāti Māori received a $50,000 donation via John Tamihere in late July 2023. John Tamihere is Te Pāti Māori’s current President and stood unsuccesfully in the 2020 general election as the Te Pāti Māori candidate for Tamaki Makauru. More


 
 
Shine Collective: Horror Australian Case Reinforces Need To Protect NZ Children

The case of a former childcare worker in Australia charged with abusing 91 children over 15 years has shocked and horrified authorities and the public alike. NZ child protection advocate Child Matters says Kiwis need to understand that a similar case could happen on this side of the Tasman. More


Department of Internal Affairs: Abuse In Care

The Royal Commission of Inquiry has presented its interim report, Stolen Lives, Marked Souls, to the Governor-General, detailing the abuse experienced by survivors in three Catholic Church institutions in Ōtautahi Christchurch that went unchecked over several decades. More

ALSO:


Government: Historic Pay Offer To Secondary Teachers

Education Minister Jan Tinetti has announced the Government will support the Independent Arbitration Panel’s recommendation to increase secondary teachers’ base salaries by 14.5% by December 2024 - “We are absolutely committed to investing in our teachers to attract and retain the best to teach our young people and set them up to succeed and have a life full of choices." More

Scoop Election Podcast: No Taxpayers' Money Used For Green's Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022 the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three


CTU: Billions Missing To Deliver National Party Promises

The Council of Trade Unions has released costings showing a funding shortfall of between $3.3-5.2B in National’s tax & spending plans. The true gap is likely to be even larger, as many of its publicly stated policy commitments were either uncosted or too vague to be included in the analysis. More

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: National’s C20th Transport Policy & Labour's Woes

In justifying its multi-squillion dollar, ten years in the making, four lane highway linking Whangarei to Tauranga, National did what it always does when climate change gets in the way of business as usual. It waved its hands around and said science will somehow fix it, eventually ... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 