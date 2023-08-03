Specialist Learning Support Staff Accept Offer
Thursday, 3 August 2023, 2:12 pm
Press Release: NZEI
Specialist learning support staff have voted to accept
their latest offer from the Ministry of Education and have
withdrawn their strike action. Specialist learning support
staff cover a huge variety of educational specialists who
work to support learners with a diverse range of needs.
Their work ban commenced on 24 July as a result of
unresolved issues with their collective agreement
negotiations.
NZEI Te Riu Roa, the union for the
sector, negotiated a new offer which was put to the vote and
accepted by the sector yesterday.
Conor Fraser, lead
negotiator for the Ministry of Education Field Staff said it
was a relief to reach an agreement and it was down to the
members taking strike action to win these gains. However,
she said there was more work to be done.
"Through our
strike action we’ve made some gains around pay and salary
progressions, but we still need to see changes around
workload as well as a review of te reo Māori and tikanga
provisions. We’re establishing working groups for all of
these outstanding issues.
“The work we do with
tamariki with diverse needs is highly specialised and the
call for our services keeps growing. Our workloads remain
high and we need more experienced staff in our sector to
make it sustainable. This can be addressed by investing in
quality public learning support
services.”
