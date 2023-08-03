Mayor Brown’s Value-for-Money Committee Needs Teeth To Rein In Overspending
Thursday, 3 August 2023, 3:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Commenting on Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown’s announcement
of a new Revenue Expenditure and Value Committee to
tackle wasteful spending, Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance
spokesman, Jordan Williams, said:
“In an ideal
world, wasteful spending should be properly scrutinised by
the Audit and Risk Committee. However, this isn’t
an ideal world and that clearly has not been
happening.
“If this is what it takes to put an end
to reckless overspending on vanity projects and consultancy
fees then so be it. Wayne Brown should be commended for
fighting to keep ratepayers’ interests at the top of the
agenda.
“However, to avoid this new committee
becoming yet another toothless council talking shop, it
cannot just be made up of the same councillors who have so
far failed to control the council’s dangerous levels of
overspending. The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is
calling on Mayor Brown to make sure that the Revenue
Expenditure and Value Committee includes independent
auditors.”
© Scoop Media
