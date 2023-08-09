Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

EDS Applauds Announcement That Hauraki Gulf Marine Protection Proceeding

Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 11:54 am
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

The government today announced that 17 new marine protected areas and extensions to two existing marine reserves in the Hauraki Gulf will proceed.

“I am absolutely delighted with today’s announcement confirming that we will finally see significantly increased marine protection in the Hauraki Gulf,” said EDS Policy Director Raewyn Peart.

“It’s been a very long time coming, and has taken hard work by many people over many years, so it’s wonderful to see the initiative finally landing.

“The areas to be protected are all ecologically important in their own right, but collectively they will help restore the overall productivity of the Gulf, including enhancing fish production. In that way everyone will benefit.

“It’s almost a decade since a group of iwi and stakeholder representatives first got together to develop a pathway to restore the Hauraki Gulf to its former glory. That the collectively agreed Sea Change Tai Timu Tai Pari proposals have endured is testament to the robustness of that early collaborative process.

“Today, significantly increased marine protection is even more urgently needed. The Gulf has been experiencing long-term declines in biodiversity, depletion of taonga species and loss of important benthic habitat.

“On top of this is the recent caulerpa invasion and damaging marine heatwaves which will almost certainly increase with a warming climate.

“With today’s announcement we can start to turn this situation around and begin the process of restoring the Hauraki Gulf for ourselves and future generations to enjoy,” concluded Ms Peart.

© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

MORE ABOUT EDS

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The BlackRock Deal And Banning Cellphones

If a National/ACT government had negotiated the renewables deal with the giant investment firm BlackRock, it is safe to assume that we would be never hearing the end of it. Only National and Act, we would be being told, would have had the business nous and deal-making expertise to pull off such a forward looking partnership, of the very sort that the climate-conscious customers for our exports are demanding. More

Defence: Andrew Little Attacks China

The latest Defence Policy Strategy Statement marks a definite shift in NZ’s attitude to China. In belligerent language, it portrays China as “the major driver for the new era of strategic competition among states” and denounces Beijing for seeking “to grow its political, economic, and security influence in the Pacific at the expense of more traditional partners such as New Zealand and Australia.” More



 
 
Megan Woods: Empowering Kiwis To Have A Say In The Energy Transition

The Government is seeking feedback on an ambitious programme to transition NZ towards a low emissions economy. Consultations include managing the gas industry’s transition to a low emissions future, an Interim Hydrogen Roadmap on the future role of hydrogen, & regulations to enable offshore renewable energy development. More


Government: Hauraki Gulf Protection Area Tripled

Marine protection nearly tripled with nineteen new marine protection areas, increasing coverage to 18% of the Gulf, with bottom trawling and Danish seining to be banned from large areas, and tailored fisheries plan to support unique ecosystems. More


Election Podcast: For Whom The Poll Tolls

Former Labour Party advisor Clint Smith & Christchurch City Councillor Sam MacDonald discuss political polling with Scoop. More

PHCC: Where The Parties Stand On Tobacco, Alcohol, & Unhealthy Food

Tobacco, alcohol, & unhealthy food are responsible for almost a third of Aotearoa’s preventable health burden, yet a new survey out shows political parties are widely split on whether they would support evidence-informed policies that limit the harm of these products. More


Gun Control NZ: Large Majority Of Kiwis Support Gun Registry

71% of Kiwi adults support the gun registry, with only 14% opposed. There is majority support from voters for all main parties, including 53% of those intending to vote for ACT supporting the registry. More


Gordon Campbell: On Winston Peters’ Troubled Tango With David Seymour

ACT’s ideological mission to destroy any and all of the creative partnerships between the state, business, science and public health, should be causing Winston Peters a few sleepless nights. The very name 'New Zealand First' was a rebuke to globalisation and the unfettered free market forces that David Seymour now aims to resurrect. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 