EDS Applauds Announcement That Hauraki Gulf Marine Protection Proceeding
Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 11:54 am
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society
The government today announced that 17 new marine
protected areas and extensions to two existing marine
reserves in the Hauraki Gulf will proceed.
“I am
absolutely delighted with today’s announcement confirming
that we will finally see significantly increased marine
protection in the Hauraki Gulf,” said EDS Policy Director
Raewyn Peart.
“It’s been a very long time coming,
and has taken hard work by many people over many years, so
it’s wonderful to see the initiative finally
landing.
“The areas to be protected are all
ecologically important in their own right, but collectively
they will help restore the overall productivity of the Gulf,
including enhancing fish production. In that way everyone
will benefit.
“It’s almost a decade since a group
of iwi and stakeholder representatives first got together to
develop a pathway to restore the Hauraki Gulf to its former
glory. That the collectively agreed Sea Change Tai Timu Tai
Pari proposals have endured is testament to the robustness
of that early collaborative process.
“Today,
significantly increased marine protection is even more
urgently needed. The Gulf has been experiencing long-term
declines in biodiversity, depletion of taonga species and
loss of important benthic habitat.
“On top of this
is the recent caulerpa invasion and damaging marine
heatwaves which will almost certainly increase with a
warming climate.
“With today’s announcement we can
start to turn this situation around and begin the process of
restoring the Hauraki Gulf for ourselves and future
generations to enjoy,” concluded Ms
Peart.
© Scoop Media
EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.
The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.
MORE ABOUT EDS
It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.
EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.
It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.
EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.
