Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Mandatory Pay Gap Reporting The Right Move Says CA ANZ

Friday, 11 August 2023, 9:21 am
Press Release: Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand

Making gender pay gap reporting mandatory for employers with more than 250 employees is the right move and a robust framework and methodology will drive better social and economic outcomes, says Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) NZ Country Head Peter Vial FCA.

The peak accounting body appeared at the Education and Workforce Select Committee’s briefing into pay transparency in November 2021, sharing the profession’s work to address its gender pay gap, including its measurement and action tools in the CA ANZ Gender Pay Gap Playbook and highlighting the benefits of mandatory reporting.

“Robust pay gap reporting will drive transparency and accountability and result in fairer outcomes for women,” said CA ANZ NZ Country Head Peter Vial FCA.

“It will highlight the challenges many women face in their career pathways. Closing the pay gap will also address the disparity in retirement earnings between men and women.”

“It will increase transparency for employees, jobseekers and investors. The saying ‘what gets measured gets done, and what gets reported gets prioritised’ strongly applies here.”

“A consistent framework will remove any argument about how the gap is calculated and enable regular comparison and benchmarking, as we see in Australia.”

“There is often confusion about exactly what a gender pay gap is. A gender pay gap is the difference in the average earnings of men and women across all roles in a workforce. Equal pay for equal work is different to the gender pay gap and paying unequally for equal work has been illegal since the 1970s. Gender pay gaps typically demonstrate that women are underrepresented in higher paid roles, and often fall behind when they take career breaks.”

“The more society understands what a gender pay gap is, what it represents, and how we can address it, the better off we will be.”

“International research shows a direct causal relationship between the introduction of mandatory pay gap reporting regimes and the reduction in gender pay gaps.”

In Australia the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) was established under the Workplace Gender Equality Act in 2012. Since 2014, when mandatory reporting was introduced for entities with over 100 employees, there has been a steady decline in the gap.

“It’s important that the compliance burden on employers is not excessive, because there will be real benefit in the transparency this reporting provides.”

“Given our profession’s expertise in reporting, we would welcome the opportunity to help the government develop the reporting framework so that it is simple and effective.”

About Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand

Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand represents more than 135,000 financial professionals, supporting them to make a difference to the businesses, organisations and communities in which they work and live. Chartered Accountants are known as Difference Makers. The depth and breadth of their expertise helps them to see the big picture and chart the best course of action.

www.charteredaccountantsanz.com

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Taxpayers Union: Latest Poll Shows Labour Crashing To 27%, NZ First Back

In the Latest Taxpayer's Union poll Labour drops 4.0 points to 27.1%. ACT is down 0.2 points to 13.0% while the Greens are up 3.1 points to 12.0%. NZ First on 5.8% (+2.5 points). National is up 1 seat on last month to 44 while Labour is down 7 seats to 34. ACT is unchanged on 17 while the Greens pick up 3 extra seats to a total of 15. NZ First re-enters Parliament on these numbers with 7 seats. More


Gordon Campbell: On The BlackRock Deal & Banning Cellphones

If a National/ACT government had negotiated the renewables deal with the giant investment firm BlackRock, it is safe to assume that we would be never hearing the end of it. Only National and Act, we would be told, would have had the business nous and forward-looking partnership of the very sort that climate-conscious customers for our exports are demanding. More


 
 
Megan Woods: Empowering Kiwis To Have A Say In The Energy Transition

The Government is seeking feedback on an ambitious programme to transition NZ towards a low emissions economy. Consultations include managing the gas industry’s transition to a low emissions future, an Interim Hydrogen Roadmap on the future role of hydrogen, & regulations to enable offshore renewable energy development. More


Government: Hauraki Gulf Protection Area Tripled

Marine protection nearly tripled with nineteen new marine protection areas, increasing coverage to 18% of the Gulf, with bottom trawling and Danish seining to be banned from large areas, and tailored fisheries plan to support unique ecosystems. More


Election Podcast: For Whom The Poll Tolls

Former Labour Party advisor Clint Smith & Christchurch City Councillor Sam MacDonald discuss political polling with Scoop. More

PHCC: Where The Parties Stand On Tobacco, Alcohol, & Unhealthy Food

Tobacco, alcohol, & unhealthy food are responsible for almost a third of Aotearoa’s preventable health burden, yet a new survey out shows political parties are widely split on whether they would support evidence-informed policies that limit the harm of these products. More


Gun Control NZ: Large Majority Of Kiwis Support Gun Registry

71% of Kiwi adults support the gun registry, with only 14% opposed. There is majority support from voters for all main parties, including 53% of those intending to vote for ACT supporting the registry. More


Gordon Campbell: On Winston Peters’ Troubled Tango With David Seymour

ACT’s ideological mission to destroy any and all of the creative partnerships between the state, business, science and public health, should be causing Winston Peters a few sleepless nights. The very name 'New Zealand First' was a rebuke to globalisation and the unfettered free market forces that David Seymour now aims to resurrect. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 