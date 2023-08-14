Labour GST Hole Demonstrates Policy Hasn’t Been Thought Through
Monday, 14 August 2023, 1:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to reports of a $240 million hole in
Labour’s GST policy, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns
Manager, Callum Purves, said:
“This is yet another
example of Labour putting politics before good policy with
their GST proposal which they clearly have not thought
through beyond the impact it may have in the
polls.
“They know that taking GST off fruit and
vegetables is a terrible idea — Grant Robertson and
Labour’s tax working group lead by Dr Michael Cullen both
said as much. The basic errors in their costings indicate
that they are more concerned with playing politics rather
than creating policies that will actually
work.
“Families who are struggling right now deserve
better than a soundbite policy that won’t be effective at
addressing the cost of living and will make our tax system
more complicated, confusing and
costly."
