Labour GST Hole Demonstrates Policy Hasn’t Been Thought Through

Responding to reports of a $240 million hole in Labour’s GST policy, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, said:

“This is yet another example of Labour putting politics before good policy with their GST proposal which they clearly have not thought through beyond the impact it may have in the polls.

“They know that taking GST off fruit and vegetables is a terrible idea — Grant Robertson and Labour’s tax working group lead by Dr Michael Cullen both said as much. The basic errors in their costings indicate that they are more concerned with playing politics rather than creating policies that will actually work.

“Families who are struggling right now deserve better than a soundbite policy that won’t be effective at addressing the cost of living and will make our tax system more complicated, confusing and costly."

