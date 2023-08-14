Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Chamber Welcomes Removal Of Remaining COVID-19 Restrictions

Monday, 14 August 2023, 4:58 pm
Press Release: Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce

The Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce welcomes the removal of all remaining COVID-19 restrictions announced by the Government today.

Chief Executive, Leeann Watson says "The removal of remaining restrictions, particularly the seven-day mandatory isolation period which no longer makes sense, has been something The Chamber has long advocated for."

"The length of isolation requirements has been disruptive, and exacerbated workforce pressures at the same time as businesses are dealing with historic labour market shortages, inflationary pressure and rising interest rates, and softening demand.

"The impacts have been felt most by sectors like manufacturing, construction, retail, and hospitality where staff can’t work from home.

"The removal of the seven-day isolation period puts us back in line with the rest of the world and will mean businesses can use common sense and knowledge of their own operations to implement policies around mask-wearing, working from home, and sick leave.

"Questions remain about whether the changes announced today will also mean the end of the COVID leave support scheme. The Chamber will continue to support members through this and encourages businesses to get in touch for advice updating any COVID and sickness policies accordingly."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The 'GST Off Fruit And Vegetables' Saga

Any package that offers relief on the cost of healthy food (plus a boost to Working For Families entitlements) is better than nothing. If enacted, Labour’s move would also create a precedent for expanding the exemption in future. That’s where the good news begins & ends. To be equally clear, Te Pāti Maori have the right policy on this issue - our GST food exemption should, as in Australia, remove taxation from all unprocessed food & ingredients. More


Election: Twitter Reacts To Chippy's 'Game Changer' On GST


 
 
Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More


Green Party: Revolutionary Clean Power Payment Policy

Grants of up to $6,000 will be provided to homeowners for various upgrades, including improved insulation, replacing fossil-fuel appliances with clean alternatives like heat pumps, and investing in rooftop solar power. Interest-free loans of up to $30,000 will be available to facilitate comprehensive zero-carbon home upgrades. More


Peter Dunne: Election Countdown Is On

In 2020, almost 68% of votes were cast before election day, up considerably from the 47% cast early in 2017. By election day this year most voters will have already voted. More

Government: Acts To Close Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


Green Party: A Comparison Between The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Government: 50,000 More Kiwis Eligible For Insulation Grants

Extending eligibility criteria means many more lower-income homeowners will now meet the criteria and more families will be able to enjoy comfortable homes without feeling they need to economise on heating. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 