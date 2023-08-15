Finance Minister’s Lack Of Principle Putting New Zealand’s Economy At Risk

Commenting on Labour’s plans to fund the removal of GST from fruit and vegetables through the elimination of depreciation write-offs for commercial buildings, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, said:

“In Grant Robertson’s own words, depreciation deductions encourage investment and stimulate the economy. When these deductions were reintroduced just three years ago, Robertson is on record stating this would not just be a temporary measure and would be a long-term plan to put New Zealand’s businesses on a competitive footing.

“The Finance Minister must be dizzy from u-turn after u-turn, and New Zealanders can see the idea that he happened to wake up on Sunday morning with a brand new set of political views as the electioneering it is.

“Once again, Labour are heading down the dark road of economic populism with their complete disregard for economists and tunnel-visioned focus on the results of their internal polls and focus groups.”

