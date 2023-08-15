Paid Parental Leave Announcement Shows Attitude Of Throwing More Money At Every Problem

Reacting to Labour’s election policy announcement of providing taxpayer-funded paid parental leave for the partner of a primary carer, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, said:

“Rather than looking for alternative ways to improve outcomes for families, this is another case of a political party deciding to tax and spend at every opportunity.

“Labour recently voted against a Member’s Bill that would have given parents flexibility to decide for themselves whether to take parental leave at the same time, one after another, in overlapping stints or leave it all with the primary caregiver. This approach would come at almost no cost to the taxpayer yet would have allowed families to decide what parenting arrangement works best for them and their child.

“Instead, Labour’s solution is an expensive proposal that even they will struggle to afford forcing Grant Robertson to phase the policy in over multiple years. Nicola Willis’ Member’s Bill would give families flexibility and choice straight away, without driving up taxes and spending even further.

“Political parties need to step away from a ‘Government knows best’ ideology and instead allow people to keep more more of their own money in the first place and decide for themselves how they want to spend time with their families."

