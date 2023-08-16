Cat Control Laws: The Time Is Now

The Predator Free New Zealand Trust (the Trust) calls on all animal lovers to support a nationwide cat management framework similar to the existing one for dogs.

A National Cat Act has the potential to revolutionise cat management in New Zealand by setting clear expectations of responsible pet ownership, addressing the issue of unwanted pets and mitigating the impact of cats on native wildlife.

The Trust has created a tool at predatorfreenz.org/cats/ for members of the public to write to MPs and encourage them to take action.

“We are at a critical juncture right now. The Trust and animal welfare groups have been advocating for cat legislation for more than ten years, and we are finally getting closer,” says Predator Free New Zealand Trust chief executive Jessi Morgan.

The recent Environment Select Committee’s report supports the need to legislate a nationwide cat management framework for cats to be registered, desexed and microchipped. The report stated: “Such a framework already exists for dogs, and we believe it is time to apply the same approach for cats. We consider that a nationally consistent approach to cat control would provide a more effective outcome than bylaws.”

NZ has an average of 1.8 cats per household and estimates of several million feral cats. Our precious native taonga are particularly vulnerable to cat predation as they are apex predators and skilful hunters.

“By mandating microchipping and desexing of cats, the proposed cat act will help reduce the number of unwanted cats but also foster greater accountability and ownership responsibility,” says Ms Morgan.

“There hasn’t been solid political leadership in this space for fear of backlash from a vocal minority who believe cats have priority over our native species. All stakeholders agree that a National Cat Act is best for cats and our indigenous wildlife. This isn’t a contentious issue anymore.

“I’m not the only one who is fed up with hearing stories about the SPCA having to euthanase thousands of cats every year, farmers trapping and killing hundreds of dumped cats on their property and cats dining out on native birds, bats and lizards.”

Animal welfare groups agree. Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa (VAWA) managing director Dr Helen Beattie says we’re at a pivotal juncture.

