Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Pay Equity Funding Decision Angers Early Childhood Teachers

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 10:01 am
Press Release: NZEI

Early childhood teachers are angry and disappointed by news yesterday that the Government has delayed an in-principle decision to fund pay equity for ECE teachers.

ECE kaiako are part of a large pay equity claim for all teachers across schooling and ECE that was initiated by their union, NZEI Te Riu Roa, in 2020.

Speaking on behalf of NZEI Te Riu Roa, the union for early childhood educators, Virginia Oakly said this news was a huge let down.

“Part of Labour’s last election campaign promise was that they would make it easier for women to gain pay equity. Delaying even an in-principle decision until late 2024 makes a farce of that promise. Refusing to make this decision to fund equitable pay rates for us is a blow to our trust in the government's commitment to the pay equity process."

Ms Oakly said that the decision risked undermining the important and long overdue steps to recognise the complexity and value of the skills, knowledge and experience of early childhood teachers.

"ECE kaiako have campaigned for fair and proper recognition of young children and for those of us who teach them for decades. For far too long our sector has been undervalued, which is ridiculous when you consider we are teaching and caring for children in their most important and vulnerable years. We thought that the Government understood, as we do, that this undervaluation needs to be fixed urgently. It is unconscionable for the Government to leave early childhood teachers in limbo about whether a pay equity settlement for them will be funded by government."

Pay equity claims are about addressing the historical undervaluing in both pay and status in roles that society has perceived to be ‘women’s work’. The claims are raised by unions under the Equal Pay Amendment Act.

The claim for teachers includes secondary, primary and early education sectors. ECE teachers work across a variety of private companies and community-based organisations.

NZEI Te Riu Roa has today written to the Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition seeking an explicit commitment to ensuring early childhood teachers are not left behind as the teachers pay equity claim progresses.

Notes to editor

At June 2022 there were 32,632 teaching staff (qualified and unqualified) at licensed early childhood services: https://www.educationcounts.govt.nz/__data/assets/pdf_file/0011/219917/2022-Census-Early-Learning-Teaching-Staff-Fact-Sheet.pdf

The pay equity process is separate and additional to the pay parity process, which has lifted ECE teachers towards a unified pay scale with all other teachers. The 2023 Budget allocated funding for pay parity for ECE teachers whose employers opt in to pay them at the same rate as kindergarten, primary and secondary teachers.

© Scoop Media

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election: Talbot Mills Poll Shows Close Race


Gordon Campbell: On The Elitism Framing The Election Discourse

Almost all the tax experts rounded up by the mainstream media have damned the proposal to remove GST from healthy food, calling it “stupid” or “populist” - a bad word used to condemn anything at odds with the elite consensus. If we've entered a phase where the worth of socio-economic policy is to be determined by a panel of tax experts, many of whom have skin in the game, then at least they should try to be consistent. More



 
 
Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 5.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee today agreed to maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50%. The Committee agreed that the OCR needs to stay at restrictive levels to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1-3% target range, while supporting maximum sustainable employment. More


Te Ara Uhunga Ora: 10,000 Days To Predator Freedom

Aotearoa has 10,000 days to accomplish the ambitious goal of eradicating possums, rats, and stoats by the end of 2050. Thousands of community groups across the country are doing their part and the movement is gaining momentum exponentially, bringing people together for a common goal. More


Green Party: Revolutionary Clean Power Payment Policy

Grants of up to $6,000 will be provided to homeowners for various upgrades, including improved insulation, replacing fossil-fuel appliances with clean alternatives like heat pumps, and investing in rooftop solar power. Interest-free loans of up to $30,000 will be available to facilitate comprehensive zero-carbon home upgrades. More

Government: Acts To Close Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


Green Party: A Comparison Between The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 