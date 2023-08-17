National Road Carriers Supports Government Announcement To Boost Transport Funding

The draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on land transport, released today confirms a much-needed increase to transport funding is planned.

National Road Carriers Association (NRC) is pleased to see the Government committing to significant investment in roading infrastructure as this reflects the essential role the network plays in supporting the entire New Zealand economy.

“We have been calling for a long-term commitment to road transport infrastructure for some time, so it is pleasing to see Government is responding,” says NRC GM Policy & Advocacy James Smith.

“We continue to ask for road transport infrastructure to be removed from the three-year political cycle which has been shown to lead to a stop-start approach that benefits no one.

“A 50-year roading infrastructure plan is desperately needed to ensure New Zealanders have a safe, productive, and resilient networking that will be fit for purpose into the future.

“Shoring up our long-term infrastructure investment and maintenance plan is critical if we are to protect the network from further damage. The cold hard facts are this will take money, and a decent amount of it.

”So, the additional $5 billion boost is hugely welcomed. But money alone will not deliver the outcomes New Zealand needs. We also need to be smart about how we spend, where we spend it and what we get for it. Results matter if we are to get our roading infrastructure back up to scratch.”

