Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

National Road Carriers Supports Government Announcement To Boost Transport Funding

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 4:26 pm
Press Release: National Road Carriers Association

The draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on land transport, released today confirms a much-needed increase to transport funding is planned.

National Road Carriers Association (NRC) is pleased to see the Government committing to significant investment in roading infrastructure as this reflects the essential role the network plays in supporting the entire New Zealand economy.

“We have been calling for a long-term commitment to road transport infrastructure for some time, so it is pleasing to see Government is responding,” says NRC GM Policy & Advocacy James Smith.

“We continue to ask for road transport infrastructure to be removed from the three-year political cycle which has been shown to lead to a stop-start approach that benefits no one.

“A 50-year roading infrastructure plan is desperately needed to ensure New Zealanders have a safe, productive, and resilient networking that will be fit for purpose into the future.

“Shoring up our long-term infrastructure investment and maintenance plan is critical if we are to protect the network from further damage. The cold hard facts are this will take money, and a decent amount of it.

”So, the additional $5 billion boost is hugely welcomed. But money alone will not deliver the outcomes New Zealand needs. We also need to be smart about how we spend, where we spend it and what we get for it. Results matter if we are to get our roading infrastructure back up to scratch.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from National Road Carriers Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election: Talbot Mills Poll Shows Close Race


Gordon Campbell: On The Elitism Framing The Election Discourse

Almost all the tax experts rounded up by the mainstream media have damned the proposal to remove GST from healthy food, calling it “stupid” or “populist” - a bad word used to condemn anything at odds with the elite consensus. If we've entered a phase where the worth of socio-economic policy is to be determined by a panel of tax experts, many of whom have skin in the game, then at least they should try to be consistent. More



 
 
Government: $5 Billion Boost To Transport Funding For 2024-27, To $20.8 Billion

Transport Minister David Parker has today released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on land transport for consultation. The draft GPS is proposing to increase transport funding to a record $20.8 billion over 2024-27. More
Reserve Bank: OCR Remains At 5.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee today agreed to maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50%, saying it needs to stay at restrictive levels to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1-3% target range, while also supporting maximum sustainable employment. More


Te Ara Uhunga Ora: 10,000 Days To Predator Freedom

Aotearoa has 10,000 days to accomplish the ambitious goal of eradicating possums, rats, and stoats by the end of 2050. Thousands of community groups across the country are doing their part and the movement is gaining momentum exponentially, bringing people together for a common goal. More


Government: Acts To Close Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


Green Party: A Comparison Between The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 