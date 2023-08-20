Candidate List: A ‘Succession Plan’ For Rangatahi

Today Te Pāti Māori are announcing our list rankings for the 2023 election in the heart of the Kiingitanga. By placing Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke at number 4 we are walking the talk toward an Aotearoa hou. With our top 3 candidates (1. Debbie-Ngarewa-Packer, 2. Rawiri Waititi, and 3. Meka Whaitiri) likely to retain their electoral seats, Hana has every chance of becoming Aotearoa’s youngest MP at the next election.

“Governments change every three years, but Te Pāti Māori is intergenerational. We are laying the blueprint for an Aotearoa hou and are putting our money where our mouth is. Hana is our succession plan. She embodies the future of this country” said co-leader Rawiri Waititi.

“Our rangatahi are more politically engaged than any other generation. It’s time we listen to them and make way for them. When we talk about an Aotearoa hou we are talking about people like Hana” said co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“We have put together a formidable candidate list, stacked with rangatahi who will lead us into the election. We will be running a two-tick campaign to make this happen” Ngarewa-Packer said.

“Today is the beginning of our succession plan for an Aotearoa hou” said Waititi.

Te Pāti Māori’s candidates will be at Tūrangawaewae attending Koroneihana celebrations today. We will be available for at 12pm

1 Debbie Ngarewa-Packer Te Tai Hauāuru

2 Rawiri Waititi Waiariki

3 Meka Whaitiri Ikaroa-Rawhiti

4 Hana Maipi Hauraki-Waikato

5 Tākuta (Doc) Ferris Te Tai Tonga

6 Takutai Kemp Tāmaki Makaurau

7 Mariameno Kapa-Kingi Te Tai Tokerau

8 Merepeka Raukawa-Tait Rotorua

9 Eru Kapa-Kingi

10 Keanu Flavell

11 Hilda Peters

12 Arabela Boatwright

13 Pere Huriwai-Seger

14 Hoera Kereama

15 Te Ao Kapa

