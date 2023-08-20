Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Irresponsible ACT policy threatens independent public service

Sunday, 20 August 2023, 1:48 pm
Press Release: Public Service Association

The ACT party’s public service policy released today shows it has no concept of why the public service needs to be independent of the whims of Ministers.

"ACT wants to turn back the clock more than 100 years and allow our independent public service to be more susceptible to inappropriate political interference," said Kerry Davies, National Secretary for the Public Service Association, Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

ACT today announced it would amend the Public Service Act to allow Ministers to set three-year public performance targets for chief executives and set performance pay for them, among a range of measures it claims would drive better performance of departments.

"This is a solution looking for a problem with our public sector already one of the most trusted and efficient in the world according to the OECD.

"Ministers already have considerable power to set the direction of travel for departments. Now ACT wants to upset the balance between Ministerial oversight and the independence of the public sector.

"The problem to an effective public service is not about giving Ministers more power, it’s about resources and skills shortages and long-term planning, which is marred by a three-year Parliamentary term - those are the problems Mr Seymour should be focused on.

"Of course, chief executives need to perform, and Ministries need to be accountable - there are plenty of checks and balances in our system right now including rigorous oversight from Treasury, Select Committees, the Auditor-General and the Public Service Commission.

"A strong and independent public service got us through the pandemic, and Mr Seymour seems to now want a public service he can easily bend to his whims.

"ACT seems to be suggesting if chief executives are not performing according to their KPIs, they will have their pay docked or even worse, sacked.

"This is a slippery slope to political interference in the public sector. We decided in 1912 that we didn’t want to go down that route where jobs went to the mates of MPs and the country has been better off for it. [1]

"We know ACT wants to slash the public service, including halving the size of MBIE, and doing away with some Ministries altogether. Mr Seymour last week made violent and dangerous comments about disbanding the Ministry for Pacific Peoples.

"That inflammatory and reckless language coupled with today’s policy shows why New Zealanders should fear what ACT has in mind for the public sector and the quality services public sector workers deliver around the country.

"This is a wake-up call for National which needs to tell voters where it stands on ACT’s dated and damaging policies.

"Mr Seymour, your inexperience and naivety has been laid bare today. National Leader Christopher Luxon should be worried."

 

[1] Public Service Act 1912 established an independent public service where chief executives could only be hired and fired by the Public Service Commissioner.

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi is Aotearoa New Zealand's largest trade union, representing and supporting more than 90,000 workers across central government, state-owned enterprises, local councils, health boards and community groups.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Public Service Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why China Isn’t A Real Military Threat

There's been a massive increase in Defence spending by the Labour government. The big ticket items include roughly $3B to buy, equip, & operate four new Poseidon anti-submarine planes, $1.5B on five Hercules cargo planes, $1B to replace Sea Sprite helicopters, & this year’s $419M pay increases to recruit & retain Defence personnel. Unlike nurses & teachers, however, Defence personnel didn’t have to fight for their pay increases, which were handed to them in this year’s Budget. More



 
 
Te Pāti Māori: Candidate List

Te Pāti Māori have announced its list rankings for the 2023 election in the heart of the Kiingitanga. With its top three candidates (Debbie-Ngarewa-Packer, Rawiri Waititi, & Meka Whaitiri) likely to retain their electoral seats, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke has every chance of becoming Aotearoa’s youngest MP at the next election. More


Predator Free NZ: Cat Control Laws

NZ has an average of 1.8 cats per household and estimates of several million feral cats. Our precious native taonga are particularly vulnerable to cat predation as they are apex predators and skilful hunters. More


Government: Transport Gets $5B Boost For 2024-27

David Parker has released the draft Government Policy Statement on land transport for consultation which proposes increasing funding to $20.8B and targets reducing congestion & emissions, boosting productivity, and improving network resilience. More

Reserve Bank: OCR Remains At 5.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee will maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50%, saying it needs to stay at restrictive levels to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1-3% target range, while also supporting maximum sustainable employment. More


Te Ara Uhunga Ora: 10,000 Days To Predator Freedom

Aotearoa has 10,000 days to accomplish the ambitious goal of eradicating possums, rats, and stoats by the end of 2050. Thousands of community groups across the country are doing their part and the movement is gaining momentum exponentially, bringing people together for a common goal. More


Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 