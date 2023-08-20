Rock The Vote NZ Announce Their Candidate For The Pakuranga Electorate

Rock The Vote NZ are very pleased to announce that John Alcock will be standing as our candidate for Pakuranga in this general election.

John Alcock BSc. MSc. LLB. is the current Business Development Manager for the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists to New Zealand, was the former Business Development Manager for Revolution IT, and is an Enrolled Barrister & Solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand.

John strongly believes that the two most critical values to success are honesty and integrity. He has been the driving force behind mergers, acquisitions, contract negotiations, sales, internal development, supply chain management, project management, HR, and general high level business strategy and direction.

John's interests extend to Economics, Finance, and the emerging Crypto Market, reflecting his comprehensive understanding of contemporary financial trends.

In addition to his business roles, John has actively engaged in political life. He was a candidate for Mayor of Auckland in the 2022 local body elections, and previously sat on the Board of ACT New Zealand.

