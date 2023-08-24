Prescription For Prosperity: A Guide For The Incoming Government

Wellington (Thursday, 24 August 2023) - As the nation prepares to vote on 14 October, the sentiment across New Zealand is one of frustration and concern. Skyrocketing living costs, unaffordable housing, strained healthcare, and a growing educational gap are the voices of a country looking for change.

Today, The New Zealand Initiative presents a well-researched answer to these challenges in its latest report: Prescription for Prosperity.

Drawing on more than a decade of research, the report acts as a roadmap for the incoming government. It provides practical, evidence-based proposals that cover immediate priority areas such as inflation control, and fundamental fields for reform, including education, health, and housing.

Dr Oliver Hartwich, the Initiative's Executive Director, states: “New Zealand is at a crossroads, facing both longstanding issues and emerging challenges. Our report is not just an analysis but a call to action. We have provided a blueprint for reforms that, if implemented, will guide our country to a stable and prosperous future."

The report contains dozens of detailed recommendations for positive change across 21 policy areas (including fiscal policy, climate, monetary policy, education, health, transport, housing, and local government).

Dr Hartwich emphasises: “Our recommendations address New Zealand's current problems, but they go well beyond. We aim to pave the way for a New Zealand where everyone can enjoy the fruits of prosperity. And we are committed to working with all political parties to make these changes reality."

The New Zealand Initiative's Prescription for Prosperity is now available and provides an insightful and engaging perspective on the country's way forward. It offers hope, clarity, and a positive path that aligns with the values and aspirations of New Zealanders.

This is not just a prescription; it's a promise for a prosperous future.

