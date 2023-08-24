Annual Peace Symposium To Focus On Achieving Socio–Economic Equality

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community will be hosting the annual Peace Symposium, scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 26th, 2023, with registration commencing at 10am at the Mount Eden War Memorial Hall. With the overarching theme of 'Achieving Socio-Economic Equality,' the symposium aims to foster dialogue, understanding, and collaboration towards building a more just and equitable society.

In a post covid world, nations, including New Zealand are grappling with a concerning uptick in crime rates and a widening socio-economic gap. This year's theme underscores the pressing need to address socio-economic disparities and promote inclusivity at all levels. The symposium will bring together thought leaders, faith leaders, scholars and community members to share their insights, experiences and solutions.

The panel of speakers this year will include Mr Gazi Hassan (Senior Lecturer in Economics at the University of Waikato), Sir Christopher Farrelly (New Zealand Community Leader and Health Administrator), Rev Prince Devanandan (Vicar All Saints Anglican Parish, Ponsonby) and Imam Shafiq ur Rehman (Central Missionary – Ahmadiyya Muslim Community NZ), who will all attempt to contribute to meaningful solutions that promote social harmony and inclusivity.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community welcomes individuals from diverse backgrounds, faiths, and professions to participate in this enriching symposium, which will end with a banquet lunch hosted by the community. As a platform for open dialogue and collaborative problem-solving, the event aligns with the community's core values of compassion, service, and peace.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic, fast-growing international revival movement within Islam, with a presence in over 210 countries. Committed to promoting peace, tolerance, and interfaith dialogue, the community actively engages in humanitarian and charitable initiatives worldwide. The New Zealand branch of this community was established in 1987 and is a registered charitable organisation that endeavors to be an active and integrated community within New Zealand society.

