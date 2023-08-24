Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

SAFE Marks The First Annual Bobby Calf Awareness Day This Weekend

Thursday, 24 August 2023, 12:18 pm
Press Release: SAFE For Animals

This Sunday, SAFE joins Aotearoa Liberation League, Animal Save NZ, Climate Justice Taranaki, Animals Aotearoa and Freedom for the Animals in calling attention to the plight of bobby calves killed by New Zealand's dairy industry.

An estimated two million male calves will be killed within their first week of life between July and October this year. Bobby Calf Awareness Day will be observed every year on the final Sunday in August when the calving season reaches its peak.

Campaign Manager Emma Brodie says SAFE is proud to help launch the annual awareness day.

"The systematic killing of four-day-old animals continues to be a stain on Aotearoa's international reputation," says Brodie.

"It's time to recognise that dairy is inherently unethical, and the only way forward is to invest in the rapidly growing market for cruelty-free alternatives."

New Zealand kills a high proportion of calves as bobbies compared to other countries. Around 36% of the dairy calves born annually in New Zealand are killed as bobby calves compared with 19% in Australia and just 6% in the United States.

Intensive dairy production is Aotearoa’s biggest climate polluter, emitting nearly a quarter of the country’s greenhouse gases. The dairy industry is also a significant stressor to biodiversity, soil health and New Zealand’s waterways.

"We know that Kiwis are eager to find solutions for the many serious impacts of dairy production, and removing dairy from our diets is one of the best ways we can both show compassion for calves and reduce our environmental footprint."

Consumer demand for cruelty-free alternatives is rapidly increasing. Kiwis almost tripled their spend on plant-based milk alternatives between 2017 and 2019, increasing from $52 million to $144 million. According to New Zealand Functional Foods, oat milk sales in Aotearoa grew by 230% in 2021.

"We encourage Kiwis to mark the day by foregoing dairy products. With the abundance of readily available alternatives at all New Zealand supermarkets, it's easier than ever to go dairy-free."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SAFE For Animals on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Pharmaceutical Access, And FIFA Women’s Football Economics

Who knew that prescription fees would become such a litmus test of political morality? Earlier this year, Labour scrapped prescription fees, in order to make medicine more affordable to people struggling to stay healthy during a cost of living crisis... More>>




 
 
Taxpayers’ Union: Calls For An Immediate End To Parties For Bureaucrats

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Public Service Commissioner to immediately direct all Government departments to put an end to extravagant parties for their staff. This comes after today’s revelations that the Department of Internal affairs spent $17,000 on a welcome party for the new Deputy Chief Executive... More>>

ALSO:

  • Out-Link Taxpayers Union - Napier Electorate Debate 2023 Livestream

    • NZ Government: New Tertiary Fund To Help Remove Barriers

    Hon Jan Tinetti Minister of Education A new fund will help remove barriers and improve opportunities for the most underserved tertiary students in New Zealand. The Government is reprioritising $10 million ... More>>

    Keith Rankin: Financial Literacy, Compound Interest, And The Veneration Of Money

    Both Labour & National want the teaching of financial literacy to become compulsory in schools. Politicians should be careful what they wish for. Financial literacy, as understood by its advocates, has many of the elements of a scam... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: New Youth Vaping Regulations

    New regulations to limit youth vaping will come into effect on 21 September. “All vaping devices will need to have removable batteries. We also want vapes as far from the reach of children and young people as possible, so any locations within 300m of schools & marae will be off-limits for new specialist vape shops," Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said. More

    ALSO:


    Jan Tinetti: Raising School Attendance Rates

    Rapid action taken by the Government to improve attendance is working, with 412 initiatives funded across 762 schools by the Regional Response Fund and 84 full-time and part time attendance officers in place. Term 1 this year saw regular attendance improve to 59.5%, an increase of almost 10% over last year. More

    Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit & Drinking Chlorinated Water in Ilam

    We review the policies of the political parties & dissect the claims made by David Seymour about Guy Fawkes. Also covered - the demise of Christchurch's non-chlorinated Burnside Park water filling station, the Ilam electorate, and the three-way race between National, Labour, & TOP Party Leader Raf Manji. More
    Labour Party: Compulsory Financial Skills In Schools

    “Young people will leave school knowing how to budget, open a bank account, manage bills and save and invest their money as part of a financial skills in schools programme,” Chris Hipkins said. More


    PHCC: Will NZ’s Next Government Face Up To Catastrophic Risks?

    Political parties tend to be short-sighted when it comes to global catastrophic risks such as future pandemics, nuclear war, out of control AI, & climate change. “As political parties jostle for poll position on the election trail, it’s very concerning to see how little long-term thinking there is,” says University of Otago Professor Nick Wilson. More

    work Join Scoop Pro
     
    Submit News
     
    person_add Become a Member
     
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     

    Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

    Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
     
     