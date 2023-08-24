Could The West Coast-Tasman Electorate Hold The Balance Of Power This October?

District councillor, former minerals sector advocate, and Hokitika resident Patrick Phelps is hoping to win the West Coast-Tasman seat as an independent candidate in this year’s general election. He believes an independent MP has the potential to deliver his electorate some much-needed influence in parliament.

“All the national polls suggest this is going to be a very tight election. And that presents the West Coast-Tasman with an incredible opportunity. If we elect an independent MP, who was prepared to sure-up a majority in return for more government focus on what we need in our regions, we could really be in the driver’s seat,” says Phelps.

While independent MPs are very rare in New Zealand’s political history, Phelps points to ACT’s success in Epsom as an example of smarter voting under the MMP system.

“I’m asking the people of West Coast-Tasman to move beyond the default ‘two tick’ approach to voting. Just as the people of Epsom have overwhelmingly given their party vote to National, but strategically voted in ACT candidates as their local MP, we too can vote smarter to get more of what we need around here,” says Phelps.

Labour’s Damien O’Connor is the incumbent MP in the region, and is contesting the seat again. National list MP Maureen Pugh is also standing. But rather than being over-awed by this major party competition, Phelps believes it only highlights the value of electing an independent.

“Both Damien and Maureen are high up on their respective party lists. Both will be in parliament, regardless of who wins the West Coast-Tasman seat. I’d argue that an electorate vote for either of them is largely a wasted vote. An independent could not only provide a third locally-based MP for West Coast-Tasman, it would also ensure that our MP could work with the government irrespective of which party is in power,” says Phelps.

Through his work with the minerals sector, and other primary industries, Phelps has raised concerns about the increasing number of decisions made at central government level that have a disproportionate impact on the people in his electorate.

“I’m not convinced, left to their own devices, either of the two major parties will suddenly start prioritising the needs of our electorate after this election. The uniqueness of Tasman and the West Coast within New Zealand can be difficult to appreciate for those that don’t live here. The nature of the economy, the natural environment, the sparseness of the population and diversity of the communities and townships throughout the electorate.”

“As an independent MP, I would be a relentless champion of West Coast-Tasman. I want to make sure the primary producers of our economy – farmers, foresters, miners, orchardists, fishing operators – can continue to be viable here. I want to push for government decisions that benefit our regions, even if they might not be so popular in Auckland, Wellington, or Christchurch. I don’t want to see us resigned to being a quirky tourism destination where every second house is an Air BnB,” Phelps says.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elM2Pl3G2Qg

