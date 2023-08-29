Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Quarries Must Figure In Efforts To Expand Wetlands

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 11:44 am
Press Release: Aggregate and Quarry Association

The Government needs to include quarries as well as farmland in fresh considerations of using wetlands to absorb carbon, says the Aggregate & Quarry Association (AQA).

A Cabinet paper just released says New Zealand is relying too much on planting exotic forests to remove carbon from the atmosphere and this brings risks and costs. It recommends incentivising other options like restoring wetlands.

AQA CEO Wayne Scott says many quarries create or expand wetlands as part of their activities, helping offset the 90 % loss of New Zealand’s wetlands, mostly to farming.

"Quarries have to break ground and create holes to access the rock, sand and stone materials that we all rely on to build anything. These are often later developed into other resources like agriculture, parks or wetlands.

"For example, within a few kilometres of each other in Waikato we have two quarries which have both won awards for the wetlands they have created. (Winstone’s Baldwins Quarry at Meremere and Stevenson’s Waingaro Quarry at Ngaruawahia.)

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has responded saying at the moment only one technology - planting trees - is being used to draw carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

He says wetlands, mangroves and peatlands soil can also sequestrate carbon dioxide.

Last year the AQA helped get changes to the Government’s National Policy Statement on Freshwater Management which initially would have halted quarry expansions on land that used a very narrow definition of a wetland.

Wayne Scott says if James Shaw wants to encourage further wetland development he should encourage Forest & Bird to withdraw its appeal against the revised definition.

Many farmers are now recreating wetlands, in part to help process or reduce nutrient run-off. This can reduce the amount of carbon offset.

Wayne Scott says quarries don’t have the same need to reduce nutrients so they can provide wetlands that not only manage water run-off but are even more efficient at storing carbon dioxide.

"Our sector is not looking for incentives. We just need politicians and activists to recognise what we contribute to our communities and the planet through creating and enhancing wetlands - and allow us to keep doing that."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Aggregate and Quarry Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: Taumata Arowai Rules Lead To Total Chlorination Of Christchurch Water

As of August, Christchurch filling stations that allowed fans of non-chlorinated water to fill up their containers with pure H20 have been shut down. With a tight race between incumbent Labour MP Sarah Pallett, National’s Hamish Campbell, & TOP leader Raf Manji, the topic could literally become a ‘water cooler’ issue. Candidates will have a chance to discuss their views on this issue at the Taxpayers' Union debate tomorrow. More



 
 
Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Green Party: Climate Safe Communities

"I had been the Minister of Climate Change for five and half years when the flooding of 27 January hit. There have been plenty of setbacks, frustrations, and roadblocks. But every single day the Greens fought as hard as we could to cut pollution at the scale and speed needed to slow global warming." More


Chris Hipkins: Working With Others

"In times like these, certainty matters. Today I’ll provide New Zealanders with certainty on who Labour will and won’t work with after polling day. Kiwis deserve to know who they’re voting for, what their bottom lines are, and what kind of government they could get after the election." More

Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Manifestly Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 