Bill To Lower The Voting Age For Local Elections To Receive First Reading Today

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 11:59 am
Press Release: Make It 16

At approximately 3-3:30 today Parliament will debate the response to the Supreme Court's declaration that preventing 16 and 17 year-olds from voting is inconsistent with the Bill of Rights.

Immediately afterwards the Electoral (Lowering Voting Age for Local Elections and Polls) Legislation Bill, which lowers the voting age for local elections, will receive first reading and be sent to select committee.

Make It 16 co-directors Thomas Brocherie (he/him) and Sage Garrett (he/him) will be available for comment throughout the afternoon, both on the phone and in-person at Parliament.

Make It 16 will issue a press release once the Bill has been voted through first reading.

