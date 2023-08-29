Bill To Lower The Voting Age For Local Elections To Receive First Reading Today
Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 11:59 am
Press Release: Make It 16
At approximately 3-3:30 today Parliament will debate the
response to the Supreme Court's declaration that preventing
16 and 17 year-olds from voting is inconsistent with the
Bill of Rights.
Immediately afterwards the Electoral
(Lowering Voting Age for Local Elections and Polls)
Legislation Bill, which lowers the voting age for local
elections, will receive first reading and be sent to select
committee.
Make It 16 co-directors Thomas Brocherie
(he/him) and Sage Garrett (he/him) will be available for
comment throughout the afternoon, both on the phone and
in-person at Parliament.
Make It 16 will issue a press
release once the Bill has been voted through first
reading.
