Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Auditor-General's Commentary On “Te Tai Waiora: Wellbeing In Aotearoa New Zealand” Published

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

We have published a commentary on the Treasury’s well-being report, Te Tai Waiora: Wellbeing in Aotearoa New Zealand (Te Tai Waiora).

In 2020, an amendment was made to the Public Finance Act 1989 requiring the Treasury to prepare a report about New Zealand’s well-being at least once every four years, and for well-being objectives to be incorporated into annual budget processes. The amendment was intended to build a broader understanding of New Zealand’s well-being and help increase the use of well-being information throughout the government.

Te Tai Waiora is the first of the Treasury’s well-being reports and another in its suite of “stewardship reports”. Our office takes a close interest in these reports as they provide information that helps the government to act as a long-term steward of the public interest. These reports should also strengthen the public’s trust and confidence in the government’s actions.

Our work found that the Treasury’s well-being report is a significant achievement. Te Tai Waiora fulfils legislative requirements and provides a large and well-considered collection of information and analysis about the state of New Zealand’s well-being and the risks to its sustainability. It has also been used to improve the Treasury’s internal capability and knowledge about well-being, and to inform the government’s budget processes and other policy decisions.

However, Te Tai Waiora will only reach its full potential if it is widely understood, discussed, and used. There is less indication of Te Tai Waiora starting wider discussions or debate about New Zealand’s well-being. We have questions about what all the technical information it contains means for New Zealanders and how the report can be used to improve people’s understanding of well-being and their trust in the government’s stewardship of well-being.

Preparing these well-being reports is an opportunity to build closer connections with New Zealanders, develop a wider understanding of what matters to them, counter misinformation, demonstrate public accountability, and strengthen trust and confidence in the public sector.

We suggest changes the Treasury could make to future reports to realise this potential. The Treasury is likely to publish a second well-being report in 2026 and told us that it might use a broader engagement and collaborative process. If this happens, it will be a positive step.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Office of the Auditor-General on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Using Contractors As An Election Bogey

The demonising of consultants and contractors in the public service assumes that their functions can readily be added to the work burdens of the existing permanent public sector staff without there being any cuts to the range or the quality of social services. That’s a false and depressing position for both major parties to be advocating on the eve of the election. Once again, Labour and National alike are making the same bogus distinctions between front line staff and backroom staff as if health workers for instance, don’t need all that modern research or equipment acquisition support... More



 
 
Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Green Party: Climate Safe Communities

"I had been the Minister of Climate Change for five and half years when the flooding of 27 January hit. There have been plenty of setbacks, frustrations, and roadblocks. But every single day the Greens fought as hard as we could to cut pollution at the scale and speed needed to slow global warming." More


Chris Hipkins: Working With Others

"In times like these, certainty matters. Today I’ll provide New Zealanders with certainty on who Labour will and won’t work with after polling day. Kiwis deserve to know who they’re voting for, what their bottom lines are, and what kind of government they could get after the election." More

Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Manifestly Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 