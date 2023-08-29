Rock The Vote NZ Announce Their Candidate For Maungakiekie, Eric Chuah

Rock The Vote NZ are pleased to announce our candidate for the Maungakiekie electorate in the 2023 NZ General Election: Eric Chuah.

Eric Chuah was a former lecturer in psychology at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia (2012-2014) and also worked in the Monash University Global Terrorism Research Centre at the Caulfield Campus, Melbourne. Later he was appointed as researcher for the EU Report On Hate Crime (2018-2020).

Eric Chuah holds a BA (Legal Studies/Sociology), MA (Sociology), BA (Honors-1st Class in Strategic Studies), a Postgraduate Diploma Eqv. in Law, and an Honorary Doctorate at Stamford College (conferred 1991).

Eric Chuah was a candidate and Deputy Leader for the Advance New Zealand Party in the 1996 NZ General Election, standing in the Owairaka electorate. In the 1999 NZ General Election, Eric was the Party Strategist and Immigration Spokesperson for the United Future Party, and greatly contributed to Peter Dunne winning the Ohariu-Belmont electorate seat.

Eric Chuah sees the need to strengthen our NZ Defence Force in the light of CCP enlargement and projection of power in the Asia Pacific. He also believes in the enshrinement of the NZ Bill of Rights Act 1990 in legislation, as well as introducing legislation to ensure that only NZ citizens can vote in NZ general elections.

Eric says “nowhere in the OECD and Asia Pacific/Western democracies are non-citizens allowed to vote. This undermines our nation’s security, territorial integrity and safety, as Permanent Residents do not swear allegiance to our NZ flag and King, Country and Commonwealth. Freedoms NZ and Rock The Vote NZ represent these values.”

