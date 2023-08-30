Poll Asks Wrong Question About Free Public Transport

A new poll conducted by Talbot Mills purports to show overwhelming support for mayoral candidate Efeso Collins’ fares-free public transport policy. However, the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance says the wrong question was asked.

The poll of 772 Aucklanders, conducted throughout June, found 73% of people support making public transport permanently free with only 7% opposed. Mayoral candidate Efeso Collins has promised to implement the policy if elected in October.

Ratepayers' Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen says, “Asking people if they support an idea in principle is quite different to asking if they support the trade-offs necessary to make that idea work in practice.”

“The cost of fares-free public transport in Auckland has been estimated at around $210 million per year. But as it stands, Auckland Transport is already grappling with a $215 million shortfall in funding from the National Land Transport Fund.”

“While the Council’s new Climate Action Targeted Rate is intended to make up some of that shortfall, the money has been earmarked for specific projects. So where is a Collins Administration going to find the extra cash?”

A new report by Dr Jenny McArthur has argued that free public transport could come at the expense of new infrastructure and road improvements. The alternative is significantly higher rates.

“Mr. Collins has a responsibility to tell Aucklanders what they are voting for.”

