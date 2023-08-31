“National In Denial About Climate Change”– Vote For Climate At Parliament Today

Climate campaigners are at parliament today, on the last sitting day of parliament, urging voters in this year’s election to vote for strong climate action.

Just six weeks from now, the public can decide to have a government that takes climate change seriously or vote in one that ignores the climate change issues all New Zealand communities face.

“For example, National have said they will take $2.3b from the Climate Emergency Relief Fund after this year has been marked by serious floods. They have committed to increasing the price of public transport at a time we need to be making low-emissions transport cheaper and easier for everyone. This tells us that National is still in denial about climate change," spokesperson Jenny Sahng says.

"We’re not telling people which party to vote for, but we are definitely pointing out which parties currently have the best or worst policies when it comes to climate.”

This is the first of a series of public actions around New Zealand in the coming weeks by the new Vote for Climate coalition.

“This election is on climate change, no matter what, and people on the right side of history will vote for climate action,” says the group’s Wellington spokesperson Alastair Duncan.

“Our communities are relying on the next Government to make choices that reduce our country's emissions, protect homes from flooding, and restore the environment.”

The Vote for Climate 2023 campaign is coordinating people from towns and cities all over the country to urge voters to vote for climate action this election.

Vote for Climate 2023 is a non-partisan campaign that is made up of a coalition of climate groups and

individuals who have come together for this election. It is not linked to any political parties.

"The shocking floods in the Hawkes Bay, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, and Nelson showed New Zealanders that climate change is here. It is the most important issue this election, one that impacts all the other issues being raised this election," said Vote for Climate 2023 main spokesperson Jenny Sahng.

"The campaign welcomes anyone concerned about climate change - you don’t have to be an expert or have any experience on climate change issues. We’d love for people all around New Zealand to join us in making this election a Climate Election."

Vote for Climate are at parliament between 12pm and 1pm today.

