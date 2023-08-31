Le Va Wins Impact Category For Diversity Awards NZ 2023

Le Va, a leading Pacific primary prevention organisation in Aotearoa, received the top honour in the Diversity Awards NZ Impact category last night.

The award recognised Le Va’s achievements in developing and supporting the Pasifika mental health and addiction workforce with its Te Whatu Ora funded Futures that Work scholarship programme.

Since 2009, Futures that Work has been life-changing for more than 700 Pasifika students who have gone on to work in a wide range of careers supporting the mental wellbeing and improving health outcomes of our Pasifika communities.

The scholarships go beyond financial support, offering students mentoring and pastoral care, as well as tools to help them reach their study goals.

Le Va Senior Manager for Disability and Public Health, Ben Tameifuna, acknowledged the other nominees in his acceptance speech, saying, “We are honoured to walk alongside you in celebrating the work we all do to create a more inclusive society in Aotearoa.

“Receiving the Impact Award tonight is such an honour and will inspire us to continue this important mahi to ensure our communities get the best possible outcomes.”

Diversity Awards NZ is the most significant awards programme in Aotearoa New Zealand to celebrate excellence in workplace diversity, equity and inclusion.

The awards showcase organisations like Le Va who put people at their heart, creating better outcomes for our communities.

The Impact Award goes to a private or non-profit organisation that intentionally works towards building a more equitable workplace and a more inclusive society.

